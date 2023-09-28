Parke Bank Named One of the Top 20 Community Banks by Bank Director

News provided by

Parke Bancorp, Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PKBK)  – is pleased to announce Parke Bank has been named to the Bank Director's Ranking Banking: The Best U.S. Banks 2023 as one of the Top 20 performing banks across the nation amongst its peer group ($1 billion to $5 billion). Bank Director analyzed a consistent set of metrics to assess performance, based on calendar year 2022 results: return on average equity and return on average assets, the tangible common equity ratio, nonperforming assets and total shareholder return. The data divided banks into three asset categories: $50 billion and above, $5 billion to $50 billion and $1 billion to $5 billion. S&P Global Market Intelligence provided the data, which was analyzed by Piper Sandler & Co.

Parke Bank is honored to receive this recognition and to be listed alongside the most respected banks in the country.

The Bank Director's list of Best U.S. Banks 2023 was announced on August 15, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Bank Director website.

About Parke Bank

Parke Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in January 2005, while Parke Bank commenced operations in January 1999. Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank maintain their principal offices at 601 Delsea Drive, Washington Township, New Jersey. Parke Bank conducts business through a branch office in Northfield, New Jersey, two branch offices in Washington Township, New Jersey, a branch office in Galloway Township, New Jersey, a branch office in Collingswood, New Jersey, a branch in center city Philadelphia and a branch in Chinatown in Philadelphia. Parke Bank is a full-service commercial bank, with an emphasis on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses primarily in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey and Philadelphia and surrounding counties in Pennsylvania. Parke Bank's deposits are insured up to the maximum legal amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Parke Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "PKBK".

SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

PARKE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

PARKE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.