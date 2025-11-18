Parker & Sons and Arizona Sports Open Nominations for $10,000 Character Counts Scholarship

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker & Sons, Arizona's trusted name in home services since 1974, has once again partnered with Arizona Sports to launch the annual Character Counts Scholarship, a $10,000 award recognizing local high school students who lead with integrity, compassion, and community spirit both on and off the field.

Now in its 10th year, the Character Counts Scholarship honors young Arizonans, ages 14–18, who demonstrate exceptional character, good sportsmanship, and a commitment to giving back. Nominations are open through December 7, 2025, and can be submitted by teachers, coaches, parents, peers — or even the students themselves — at parkerandsons.com/scholarships/character-counts.

From the nominations, 10 finalists will be selected and celebrated across Arizona Sports Radio and ArizonaSports.com. Each finalist will be recognized at a spring 2026 awards ceremony, where one student will receive the $10,000 scholarship.

The award can be applied toward any educational path that helps the student further their goals, whether that's a university, community college, or trade program. Scholarship funds can also support related costs such as books, housing, or meals.

"We've always believed that character is the foundation of success, whether it's on the field, in the classroom, or in life," said Justine Kelly, VP of Marketing. "This scholarship gives us a chance to shine a spotlight on students who lead by example and make Arizona a better place."

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.parkerandsons.com/scholarships/character-counts.

About Parker & Sons

Since 1974, Parker & Sons has served homes and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area and delivered exceptional cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical, water quality, and insulation services. We have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and have twice won the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics. Our dedication to quality workmanship, outstanding ethics, and 100% customer satisfaction started with Grandpa Parker, and today we're nationally recognized as a top company in our field. Learn more at parkerandsons.com .

SOURCE Parker & Sons