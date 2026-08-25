Parker & Sons, Circle K and Arizona Diamondbacks to Thank Phoenix's Blue-Collar Workforce With Sept. 2 Event

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker & Sons, Circle K and the Arizona Diamondbacks will recognize the men and women of Phoenix's blue-collar workforce during Red, White & Blue-Collar, a community appreciation event Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 8 a.m. at the Circle K at 5041 W. Lower Buckeye Road.

During the event, Parker & Sons will cover up to $15 in eligible in-store purchases per person while promotional funds last. Customers may select food, beverages or other eligible merchandise, excluding alcohol and tobacco products. Purchases must be completed at a staffed register rather than self-checkout.

Circle K will also offer all customers up to 20 cents off per gallon of fuel 5 to 8 a.m. local time at the 5041 W. Lower Buckeye Road location*.

"Blue-collar men and women put in long hours serving our community, often beginning their workdays before many of us are awake," said Rich Porter, HVAC Trainer at Parker & Sons. "Red, White & Blue-Collar is our way of starting their morning with a sincere thank-you and showing how much Phoenix appreciates the work they do every day."

Attendees can meet Circle K mascot Cuppie and Parker & Sons' Not Your Average Joe throughout the event, while Arizona Diamondbacks mascot Baxter will appear from 6 to 7 a.m. Circle K will also offer branded giveaways.

"Circle K is part of the daily routine for many hardworking people across the Valley," said Val Altamirano, Field Marketing Manager at Circle K. "We're proud to join Parker & Sons and the Arizona Diamondbacks to recognize them while also giving everyone who visits a chance to save at the pump."

Visitors may also stop by the Parker & Sons booth to enter a raffle, with prizes ranging from autographed baseballs to five tickets and a parking pass to the Diamondbacks' Sept. 11 game against the Texas Rangers. No purchase is necessary. Entrants must obtain and complete a physical raffle ticket on site but do not need to be present when the winner is selected. The winner will be contacted by email or phone.

"The Diamondbacks are proud to help celebrate the people whose skill and dedication contribute so much to our community," said Steve Mullins, EVP, Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer at Arizona Diamondbacks. "We look forward to joining our partners for a morning that recognizes Phoenix's blue-collar workforce."

*Discount of up to 20 cents per gallon in accordance with applicable state law. Fuel discount per gallon starts at 5 a.m. (local time) and ends at 8 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Offer available at 5041 W. Lower Buckeye Road location only. The offer does not stack with any other fuel offers. Limit 35 gallons per transaction. One-time use only.

About Parker & Sons

Since 1974, Parker & Sons has served homes and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area and delivered exceptional cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical, water quality, and insulation services. We have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and have twice won the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics. Our dedication to quality workmanship, outstanding ethics, and 100% customer satisfaction started with Grandpa Parker, and today we're nationally recognized as a top company in our field. Learn more at parkerandsons.com.

SOURCE Parker & Sons