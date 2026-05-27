Parker & Sons Helps Arizona Homeowners Avoid Costly Summer Energy Mistakes

PHOENIX, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona summers are hard on air conditioners and even harder on wallets. But according to Parker & Sons, many homeowners may be unintentionally making everyday mistakes that drive energy bills even higher.

As temperatures rise across the Valley, Parker & Sons recently published guidance highlighting some of the most common summer energy mistakes Arizona homeowners make, along with practical steps that may help reduce costs.

Among the biggest issues Parker & Sons technicians see:

Turning thermostats down during expensive peak utility hours rather than adjusting temperatures strategically throughout the day

Skipping regular AC maintenance, which can force systems to work harder and less efficiently

Forgetting to replace air filters, restricting airflow and increasing system strain

"A lot of homeowners assume high summer bills are simply part of living in Arizona, but we regularly see situations where a few small changes can make a noticeable difference," said a Parker & Sons spokesperson.

Parker & Sons also recommends homeowners check air filters regularly during dusty summer months, schedule seasonal AC maintenance, and pay attention to utility peak pricing hours. Homeowners looking for additional ways to reduce summer energy costs can explore Parker & Sons' guide, "Arizona Homeowners Are Making These Costly Summer Energy Mistakes."

To further support local families this summer, Parker & Sons recently launched Parker Pays Your Power, a community initiative designed to provide relief for households struggling with rising utility costs.

Through the program, three nominated families each month will receive assistance paying their monthly power bills throughout the summer, helping approximately 12 Phoenix-area households overall. Payments are made directly to utility providers.

"Arizona summers are not just uncomfortable, they are expensive," said a Parker & Sons spokesperson. "This campaign is about helping families stay comfortable when it matters most while supporting the community we've called home for more than 50 years."

Residents can nominate themselves or someone in need at ParkerPaysYourPower.com. No purchase is necessary.

About Parker & Sons

Parker & Sons is a trusted Arizona home service company providing HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to homeowners across the Valley. Through community-focused initiatives like Parker Pays Your Power, the company continues its commitment to supporting Arizona families both inside and outside the home. Learn more at parkerandsons.com.

SOURCE Parker & Sons