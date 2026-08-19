Parker & Sons and Goodman Select Local Veteran and Retiree as National Senior Citizens Day HVAC Giveaway Recipient

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker & Sons and Goodman are proud to announce Louis Pizano as the recipient of a new, professionally installed heating and cooling system from their National Senior Citizens Day giveaway.

The initiative was created to help a local senior in need stay safe and comfortable during Arizona's extreme summer heat. Parker & Sons and Goodman partnered on the giveaway to provide a new HVAC system and installation at no cost to a deserving senior in the greater Phoenix area.

Pizano, 73, was nominated by his daughter, Lisa Pizano. Louis worked for more than 30 years with Union Pacific Railroad before retiring in Phoenix. He is also an Army veteran and a thyroid cancer survivor.

According to his daughter's nomination, Louis's 18-year-old air conditioning unit stopped working on a recent Sunday. Living on a limited income, he had been attempting to repair the system himself.

"I nominate my 73-year-old father," Lisa wrote in her submission. "He worked over 30 years for Union Pacific Railroad before retiring to Phoenix. He is also an Army veteran who overcame thyroid cancer. He's my dad, my hero."

Lisa added that her father loves talking to everyone he meets and would be thrilled to share the news of his new AC system with the community.

"Arizona summers can be incredibly challenging, especially for seniors living on a fixed income," said Bob Cannon, VP of Sales for Parker & Sons. "Louis's story represents exactly why we created this giveaway. He has spent decades working, serving his country and overcoming challenges, and we're honored to give something back to him and his family."

Ashley Adams, Territory Sales Manager for Goodman added, "Goodman is proud to partner with Parker & Sons to help provide reliable home comfort to a senior who truly needs it. We're honored to be a part of Louis's story and to help ensure he can stay cool and comfortable in his home."

Parker & Sons has served Arizona families for over 50 years and created the National Senior Citizens Day giveaway as a way to recognize and give back to the seniors in the community. For seniors facing Arizona's triple-digit temperatures, reliable air conditioning can be more than comfort—it can be an important part of safety and peace of mind.

Louis's new HVAC system will be provided and installed this Friday, August 21, on National Senior Citizens Day, at no cost, for the giveaway.

About Parker & Sons

Since 1974, Parker & Sons has served homes and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area and delivered exceptional cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical, water quality, and insulation services. We have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and have twice won the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics. Our dedication to quality workmanship, outstanding ethics, and 100% customer satisfaction started with Grandpa Parker, and today we're nationally recognized as a top company in our field. Learn more at parkerandsons.com.

SOURCE Parker & Sons