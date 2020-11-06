Parker Arts Leader Presents at Nat'l Conference on Culture Orgs Surviving the Pandemic

PARKER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrie Glassburn, Acting Cultural Director for Parker Arts, is speaking at a national conference about the many creative strategies Parker Arts has implemented to ensure it continues to successfully serve its patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Glassburn is presenting at the Museum Computer Network 2020 Virtual Conference on November 12.

"Like arts organizations across Colorado and across the nation, my staff and I have been challenged to think deeply about how we can provide meaningful opportunities for our patrons to continue to enjoy and appreciate the arts," Glassburn said. "I'm very proud of how we've responded, and I am honored to work with a staff and volunteers who have embraced the challenges we've faced."

In response to the pandemic, Parker Arts has repurposed outdoor spaces including parking lots, plazas and patios to host non-traditional events. The "Drive-In Series" where the audience participates safely from their cars has proven popular. "The trivia night and sing-along to The Greatest Showman were really fun for everyone," Glassburn said.

Offering events via a streaming platform has also been a successful option Parker Arts has utilized. A Hazel Miller and the Collective show on December 19th is being offered virtually. Sponsorships have also transitioned to the streaming platform so that businesses can continue to support Parker Arts and continue to get their message to potential clients in a safe and effective way.

"Electronic delivery of content and messages has been very helpful," Glassburn said. "For shows we have been able to offer to small, safely-distanced audiences, we've used an FM signal so that ticket buyers can remain in their cars until their row is ready to be seated."

Parker Arts has also worked with performers so that "the show can go on" despite the virus. "We've gotten creative about our negotiations with our partners, sometimes asking them to do two shows for the price of one in exchange for streaming revenue and access to the video recording of their performance at our venue," Glassburn said.

Presenting along with Glassburn at the virtual conference will be:

Rosie Siemer , author of Museum Membership Innovation: Unlocking Ideas for Audience Engagement and Sustainable Revenue

, author of Museum Membership Innovation: Unlocking Ideas for Audience Engagement and Sustainable Revenue Mitch Sava , Vice President for Innovation and Learning at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, NC

, Vice President for Innovation and Learning at the Museum of Life and Science in Sarah Owens , Membership Marketing Manager at the Exploratorium in San Francisco

, Membership Marketing Manager at the Exploratorium in Blair Steck , Director of Annual Giving at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA.

ABOUT PARKER ARTS



The PARKER ARTS organization includes the many facilities and events that the Town of Parker's Cultural Department oversees, including a wide variety of local, regional, national and international, cultural, arts, scientific and educational programming and rentals. For more information, visit www.ParkerArts.org.

