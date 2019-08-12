Parker at Stonegate Earns National Gold Award for Excellence in Quality Care

"This award signifies the commitment and dedication of the Parker at Stonegate team. Our journey toward the gold quality award confirms we can have the rigor of systems and processes while embracing connections and relationships with the people we serve and our colleagues," said Catherine Martino, Parker at Stonegate Administrator.

"To be recognized by the AHCA/NCAL Quality Awards is an esteemed recognition within the health care spectrum, and we are thrilled that our devotion to those we care for has been officially recognized at the national level," said Roberto Muñiz, President & CEO of Parker.

Parker at Stonegate was one of five assisted living communities and nursing homes nationwide to receive the 2019 Gold – Excellence in Quality Award. This is the second year since the program's inception in 1996 that assisted living communities have achieved Gold. In 22 years, AHCA/NCAL has recognized only 38 organizations with awards at the Gold level.

Based on the core values and criteria of the nationally recognized Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold. The Gold – Excellence in Quality Award is the most renowned of the program where recipients have invested years in mastering and applying the rigorous Baldrige Criteria quality standards to achieve superior results in leadership, strategic planning, customer and workforce focus, operations and knowledge management.

ABOUT PARKER AT STONEGATE

Parker at Stonegate provides Assisted Living Services for residents who are looking for a vibrant, creative and enriching community where our vision is to Make Aging Part of Life. Parker at Stonegate employees 70 employees and is the only Assisted Living in NJ that is a Eden Alternative® registered home.

