PARKER DOYLE NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER & PARTNER AT THE MOSELEY GROUP

FRANKLIN, Mass., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moseley Group CEO Harry Milloff announced today the promotion of Parker Doyle to COO, overseeing the global foodservice consultancy's team performance and client integration. "Parker has been at The Moseley Group for over 6 years, with a focus on both our client and team operations, bringing innovative thinking and rigor to each engagement—the details required to create value in today's rapidly changing food and beverage industry."

COO Parker Doyle

Parker grew up in the hospitality industry, with a deep understanding of the balance and relationship between efficient function and the guest experience—a core focus at The Moseley Group—and he has rapidly grown his responsibilities at the company during his tenure. Starting as an intern, he rapidly progressed from associate to director to vice president—managing client initiatives across multiple operating segments, developing and implementing new concepts, products, practices, and growth strategies domestically and internationally. He has also been key in our further development and codification of diagnostic tools and innovative processes that deliver extraordinary business results to our clients, including Torchy's Tacos, Marugame Udon/Toridoll Holdings, Bojangles, Love's Travel Stops, Luna Grill, and EG America/Cumberland Farms, among others.

"Parker has a passion for transforming the way the world perceives and interacts with food and beverages," said Milloff. "His leadership will support and grow TMG's ability to combine analysis and creativity—the broad thinking that sparks unexpected and transformative solutions that cut through a cluttered marketplace."

Thomas Moseley III Joins Firm

Milloff also announced that Tom Moseley III has been added to The Moseley Group team, bringing his background in brand strategy, restaurant operations, and digital marketing to the group. Since obtaining his Masters in Hospitality, Tom served as Senior Marketing Specialist at Bon Appetit Management Company, the on-site restaurant company operating more than 1000 cafes nationally. There, he developed, optimized, and oversaw restaurant concepts at college campuses across the East Coast. Tom joins as an Associate Consultant, and Milloff said, "it's a particular pleasure to bring Tom on board. He brings such a spectacular skill-set to leverage across our growing client mix, and his father was my mentor in this business. We are so pleased to have him join us."

The Moseley Group, defines, executes, and delivers innovative solutions that optimize client metrics, improve guest experiences, and drive new growth. A 35-year-old firm, The Moseley Group is headquartered outside Boston and competes globally.

