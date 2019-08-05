Parker Drilling Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, which included a net income of $4.6 million, or diluted earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $156.0 million. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $37.8 million (1).

Gary Rich, the Company's President and CEO, said, "Our second quarter results, as demonstrated by our positive net income and strong Adjusted EBITDA, is a testament to our strong operational execution, ability to capture additional opportunities and improved balance sheet.

"In our rental tools business, our International rentals segment benefited from whipstock sales and continued demand for tubular running services, in particular our proprietary casing running tool. Our U.S. rental tools segment performed admirably in the second quarter in spite of the U.S. land rig count continuing to decline. Despite this softness, the U.S. offshore market continues to show modest signs of strength, and we are confident in our ability to perform well in both the U.S. land and offshore markets this year.

"In our drilling services business, our ongoing shift to more capital efficient and increasingly profitable operating activities supported the second quarter results. We also benefited from ongoing O&M activities and improving rig utilization, in both our U.S. (lower 48) drilling and International and Alaska drilling segments, as rigs returned to service in the inland barge and Mexico markets.

"Despite current market softness in the U.S., our diversified global exposure, ability to adjust capex spending, and improved capital structure provide us the ability to execute on profitable projects and deliver solid returns."

Second Quarter Review

Revenues were $156.0 million and $157.4 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization expense (gross margin) was $43.4 million and $36.5 million for the second and first quarter, respectively.

Rental Tools Services

For the Company's rental tools services business, which is comprised of the U.S. rental tools and international rental tools segments, revenues were $75.1 million and $73.7 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $30.6 million and $29.5 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 40.8 percent and 40.1 percent for the second and first quarter, respectively.

U.S. Rental Tools

U.S. rental tools segment revenues were $52.9 million and $52.6 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $27.7 million and $29.0 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by customer activity in U.S. land and offshore shelf rentals.

International Rental Tools

International rental tools segment revenues were $22.2 million and $21.1 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $2.9 million and $0.5 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by well construction, well intervention services and surface and tubular services.

(1) 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation and table of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA later in this release for more information on non-GAAP financial measures.

Drilling Services

For the Company's drilling services business, which is comprised of the U.S. (lower 48) drilling and International & Alaska drilling segments, revenues were $80.9 million and $83.7 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $12.8 million and $7.0 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 15.8 percent, and 8.3 percent for the second and first quarter, respectively.

U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling

U.S. (lower 48) drilling segment revenues were $12.5 million and $6.6 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $2.6 million for the second quarter and a loss of $0.7 million for the first quarter. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by our inland barge rig fleet and operations and management ("O&M") revenue.

International & Alaska Drilling

International & Alaska drilling segment revenues were $68.5 million and $77.1 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin were $10.2 million and $7.7 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by O&M revenue and revenue from Company-owned rigs in Sakhalin Island, Russia, Mexico and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Consolidated

General and administrative expense was $5.6 million for the 2019 second quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter, exclusive of $2.0 million restricted cash, was $163.9 million, consisting of $139.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $24.8 million available under the Company's credit facility.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $25.1 million, primarily related to the Company's Rentals Tools Services business.

Conference Call

Parker Drilling has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, to review second quarter results. The call will be available by telephone by dialing (+1) (412) 902-0003 and asking for the Parker Drilling Second Quarter Conference Call. The call can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the call can be accessed on the Company's website for 12 months and will be available by telephone through August 13, 2019 at (+1) (201) 612-7415, conference ID 13692051#.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this Form 10-Q, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "outlook," "may," "should," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses we make in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are relevant. Although we believe our assumptions are reasonable based on information currently available, those assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Form 10-Q, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should be aware that certain events could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows. For more information about such events, see "Risk Factors" described in Item 1A. of the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, along with additional risk factors described from time to time in our SEC filings.

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided in the following tables.

Company Description

Parker Drilling provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company's Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets in select U.S. and international markets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. The Company's Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore in the U.S. and international markets. More information about Parker Drilling can be found on the Company's website at www.parkerdrilling.com.

Contact: Nick Henley, Director, Investor Relations, (+1) (281) 406-2082, nick.henley@parkerdrilling.com.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands)






Successor

Predecessor

June 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

(Unaudited)


ASSETS

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

139,099


$

48,602

Restricted cash

2,024


10,389

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for bad debts

162,718


136,437

Rig materials and supplies

19,360


36,245

Other current assets

25,234


35,231

Total current assets

348,435


266,904

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

304,978


534,371

Intangible assets, net

16,558


4,821

Deferred income taxes

4,618


2,143

Other non-current assets

33,322


20,175

Total assets

$

707,911


$

828,414





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Debtor in possession financing

$




$

10,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

121,245


75,063

Accrued income taxes

5,021


3,385

Total current liabilities

126,266


88,448

Long-term debt

211,132



Other long-term liabilities

16,801


11,544

Long-term deferred tax liability

4,554


510

Commitments and contingencies



Total liabilities not subject to compromise

358,753


100,502

Liabilities subject to compromise




600,996

Total liabilities

358,753


701,498

Stockholders' equity:



Predecessor preferred stock




500

Predecessor common stock




1,398

Predecessor capital in excess of par value




766,347

Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)




(6,879)

Successor common stock

150



Successor capital in excess of par value

344,519



Successor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(152)



Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,641


(634,450)

Total stockholders' equity

349,158


126,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

707,911


$

828,414

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)



Successor

Predecessor

Three Months
Ended June 30,

Three Months
Ended June 30,

Three Months
Ended March 31,

2019

2018

2019

Revenues

$

156,031


$

118,603

$

157,397

Expenses:





Operating expenses

112,649


91,634

120,871

Depreciation and amortization

20,391


27,136

25,102

133,040


118,770

145,973

Total operating gross margin (loss)

22,991


(167)

11,424

General and administrative expense

(5,610)


(8,288)

(8,147)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net

(53)


(478)

384

Reorganization items

(962)





(92,977)

Total operating income (loss)

16,366


(8,933)

(89,316)

Other income (expense):





Interest expense

(7,663)


(11,197)

(274)

Interest income

374


30

8

Other

(644)


(1,191)

(10)

Total other income (expense)

(7,933)


(12,358)

(276)

Income (loss) before income taxes

8,433


(21,291)

(89,592)

Income tax expense

3,792


1,586

656

Net income (loss)

4,641


(22,877)

(90,248)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend




907


Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

4,641


$

(23,784)

$

(90,248)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.31


$

(2.56)

$

(9.63)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.31


$

(2.56)

$

(9.63)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:





Basic

15,044,739


9,292,224

9,368,322

Diluted

15,044,739


9,292,224

9,368,322














PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)






Successor

Predecessor

Three Months
Ended June 30,

Three Months
Ended March 31,

Six Months
Ended June 30,

2019

2019

2018

Revenues

$

156,031


$

157,397

$

228,278

Expenses:





Operating expenses

112,649


120,871

183,168

Depreciation and amortization

20,391


25,102

55,685

133,040


145,973

238,853

Total operating gross margin (loss)

22,991


11,424

(10,575)







General and administrative expense

(5,610)


(8,147)

(14,489)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net

(53)


384

(135)

Reorganization items

(962)


(92,977)


Total operating income (loss)

16,366


(89,316)

(25,199)

Other income (expense):





Interest expense

(7,663)


(274)

(22,437)

Interest income

374


8

53

Other

(644)


(10)

(900)

Total other income (expense)

(7,933)


(276)

(23,284)

Income (loss) before income taxes

8,433


(89,592)

(48,483)

Income tax expense

3,792


656

3,190

Net income (loss)

4,641


(90,248)

(51,673)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend






1,813

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

4,641


$

(90,248)

$

(53,486)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.31


$

(9.63)

$

(5.77)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.31


$

(9.63)

$

(5.77)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:





Basic

15,044,739


9,368,322

9,271,759

Diluted

15,044,739


9,368,322

9,271,759

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)












Successor

Predecessor



Three Months
Ended June 30,

Three Months
Ended June 30,

Three Months
Ended March 31,



2019

2018

2019

Revenues:






U.S. rental tools

$

52,936


$

42,083

$

52,595

International rental tools

22,155


19,935

21,109

Total rental tools services

75,091


62,018

73,704

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

12,479


3,283

6,627

International and Alaska drilling

68,461


53,302

77,066

Total drilling services

80,940


56,585

83,693

Total revenues

156,031


118,603

157,397








Operating expenses:






U.S. rental tools

25,267


19,326

23,591

International rental tools

19,224


19,344

20,575

Total rental tools services

44,491


38,670

44,166

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

9,923


4,686

7,327

International and Alaska drilling

58,235


48,278

69,378

Total drilling services

68,158


52,964

76,705

Total operating expenses

112,649


91,634

120,871








Operating gross margin (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization:




U.S. rental tools

27,669


22,757

29,004

International rental tools

2,931


591

534

Total rental tools services

30,600


23,348

29,538

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

2,556


(1,403)

(700)

International and Alaska drilling

10,226


5,024

7,688

Total drilling services

12,782


3,621

6,988

Total operating gross margin (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization

43,382


26,969

36,526

Depreciation and amortization

(20,391)


(27,136)

(25,102)

Total operating gross margin (loss)

$

22,991


$

(167)

$

11,424

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)





Successor

Predecessor


Three Months
Ended

Three Months Ended


June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30, 2018

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

4,641


$

(90,248)

$

(43,073)

$

(71,857)

$

(23,784)

Interest expense

7,663


274

8,778

11,350

11,197

Income tax expense

3,792


656

2,235

2,371

1,586

Depreciation and amortization

20,391


25,102

24,340

27,520

27,136

Predecessor preferred stock dividend








906

907

EBITDA

36,487


(64,216)

(7,720)

(29,710)

17,042

Adjustments:










Loss on impairment






6,708

43,990


(Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net

53


(384)

1,598

(9)

478

Pre-petition restructuring charges (1)






11,411

7,724

2,685

Reorganization items

962


92,977

9,789




Interest income

(374)


(8)

(15)

(23)

(30)

Other

644


10

414

709

1,191

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

37,772


$

28,379

$

22,185

$

22,681

$

21,366


(1)

Pre-petition restructuring charges have been allocated to the respective period in which the expense was incurred. Accordingly adjusted EBITDA will differ from what was reported previously.


(2)

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors, and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), remeasurement of foreign currency transactions, tax consequences, impairment and other special items. Special items include items impacting operating expenses that management believes detract from an understanding of normal operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance and period to period comparisons. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Dollars in Thousands, except Per Share)

(Unaudited)







Successor

Predecessor



Three Months
Ended June 30,

Three Months
Ended June 30,

Three Months
Ended March 31,



2019

2018

2019

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

4,641


$

(23,784)

$

(90,248)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.31


$

(2.56)

$

(9.63)









Adjustments:







Net adjustments
















Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1)

$

4,641


$

(23,784)

$

(90,248)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$

0.31


$

(2.56)

$

(9.63)


(1)

We believe Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are useful financial measures for investors to assess and understand operating performance for period to period comparisons. Management views the adjustments to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Diluted earnings (loss) per common share to be items outside of the Company's normal operating results. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders or Diluted earnings (loss) per common share.

SOURCE Parker Drilling Company

http://www.parkerdrilling.com

