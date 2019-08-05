Parker Drilling Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, which included a net income of $4.6 million, or diluted earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $156.0 million. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $37.8 million (1).

Gary Rich, the Company's President and CEO, said, "Our second quarter results, as demonstrated by our positive net income and strong Adjusted EBITDA, is a testament to our strong operational execution, ability to capture additional opportunities and improved balance sheet.

"In our rental tools business, our International rentals segment benefited from whipstock sales and continued demand for tubular running services, in particular our proprietary casing running tool. Our U.S. rental tools segment performed admirably in the second quarter in spite of the U.S. land rig count continuing to decline. Despite this softness, the U.S. offshore market continues to show modest signs of strength, and we are confident in our ability to perform well in both the U.S. land and offshore markets this year.

"In our drilling services business, our ongoing shift to more capital efficient and increasingly profitable operating activities supported the second quarter results. We also benefited from ongoing O&M activities and improving rig utilization, in both our U.S. (lower 48) drilling and International and Alaska drilling segments, as rigs returned to service in the inland barge and Mexico markets.

"Despite current market softness in the U.S., our diversified global exposure, ability to adjust capex spending, and improved capital structure provide us the ability to execute on profitable projects and deliver solid returns."

Second Quarter Review

Revenues were $156.0 million and $157.4 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization expense (gross margin) was $43.4 million and $36.5 million for the second and first quarter, respectively.

Rental Tools Services

For the Company's rental tools services business, which is comprised of the U.S. rental tools and international rental tools segments, revenues were $75.1 million and $73.7 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $30.6 million and $29.5 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 40.8 percent and 40.1 percent for the second and first quarter, respectively.

U.S. Rental Tools

U.S. rental tools segment revenues were $52.9 million and $52.6 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $27.7 million and $29.0 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by customer activity in U.S. land and offshore shelf rentals.

International Rental Tools

International rental tools segment revenues were $22.2 million and $21.1 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $2.9 million and $0.5 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by well construction, well intervention services and surface and tubular services.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation and table of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA later in this release for more information on non-GAAP financial measures.

Drilling Services

For the Company's drilling services business, which is comprised of the U.S. (lower 48) drilling and International & Alaska drilling segments, revenues were $80.9 million and $83.7 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $12.8 million and $7.0 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 15.8 percent, and 8.3 percent for the second and first quarter, respectively.

U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling

U.S. (lower 48) drilling segment revenues were $12.5 million and $6.6 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin was $2.6 million for the second quarter and a loss of $0.7 million for the first quarter. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by our inland barge rig fleet and operations and management ("O&M") revenue.

International & Alaska Drilling

International & Alaska drilling segment revenues were $68.5 million and $77.1 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Gross margin were $10.2 million and $7.7 million for the second and first quarter, respectively. Our second quarter revenues were primarily driven by O&M revenue and revenue from Company-owned rigs in Sakhalin Island, Russia, Mexico and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Consolidated

General and administrative expense was $5.6 million for the 2019 second quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter, exclusive of $2.0 million restricted cash, was $163.9 million, consisting of $139.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $24.8 million available under the Company's credit facility.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $25.1 million, primarily related to the Company's Rentals Tools Services business.

Conference Call

Parker Drilling has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, to review second quarter results. The call will be available by telephone by dialing (+1) (412) 902-0003 and asking for the Parker Drilling Second Quarter Conference Call. The call can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the call can be accessed on the Company's website for 12 months and will be available by telephone through August 13, 2019 at (+1) (201) 612-7415, conference ID 13692051#.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands)











Successor



Predecessor

June 30,

2019



December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)





ASSETS



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,099





$ 48,602

Restricted cash 2,024





10,389

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 162,718





136,437

Rig materials and supplies 19,360





36,245

Other current assets 25,234





35,231

Total current assets 348,435





266,904

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 304,978





534,371

Intangible assets, net 16,558





4,821

Deferred income taxes 4,618





2,143

Other non-current assets 33,322





20,175

Total assets $ 707,911





$ 828,414











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:







Debtor in possession financing $ —





$ 10,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 121,245





75,063

Accrued income taxes 5,021





3,385

Total current liabilities 126,266





88,448

Long-term debt 211,132





—

Other long-term liabilities 16,801





11,544

Long-term deferred tax liability 4,554





510

Commitments and contingencies







Total liabilities not subject to compromise 358,753





100,502

Liabilities subject to compromise —





600,996

Total liabilities 358,753





701,498

Stockholders' equity:







Predecessor preferred stock —





500

Predecessor common stock —





1,398

Predecessor capital in excess of par value —





766,347

Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) —





(6,879)

Successor common stock 150





—

Successor capital in excess of par value 344,519





—

Successor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (152)





—

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,641





(634,450)

Total stockholders' equity 349,158





126,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 707,911





$ 828,414



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)





Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended June 30,



Three Months

Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2019



2018

2019 Revenues $ 156,031





$ 118,603



$ 157,397

Expenses:











Operating expenses 112,649





91,634



120,871

Depreciation and amortization 20,391





27,136



25,102



133,040





118,770



145,973

Total operating gross margin (loss) 22,991





(167)



11,424

General and administrative expense (5,610)





(8,288)



(8,147)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net (53)





(478)



384

Reorganization items (962)







—



(92,977)

Total operating income (loss) 16,366





(8,933)



(89,316)

Other income (expense):











Interest expense (7,663)





(11,197)



(274)

Interest income 374





30



8

Other (644)





(1,191)



(10)

Total other income (expense) (7,933)





(12,358)



(276)

Income (loss) before income taxes 8,433





(21,291)



(89,592)

Income tax expense 3,792





1,586



656

Net income (loss) 4,641





(22,877)



(90,248)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend —





907



—

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 4,641





$ (23,784)



$ (90,248)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.31





$ (2.56)



$ (9.63)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.31





$ (2.56)



$ (9.63)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:











Basic 15,044,739





9,292,224



9,368,322

Diluted 15,044,739





9,292,224



9,368,322































PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)











Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended June 30,



Three Months

Ended March 31,

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2019



2019

2018 Revenues $ 156,031





$ 157,397



$ 228,278

Expenses:











Operating expenses 112,649





120,871



183,168

Depreciation and amortization 20,391





25,102



55,685



133,040





145,973



238,853

Total operating gross margin (loss) 22,991





11,424



(10,575)















General and administrative expense (5,610)





(8,147)



(14,489)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net (53)





384



(135)

Reorganization items (962)





(92,977)



—

Total operating income (loss) 16,366





(89,316)



(25,199)

Other income (expense):











Interest expense (7,663)





(274)



(22,437)

Interest income 374





8



53

Other (644)





(10)



(900)

Total other income (expense) (7,933)





(276)



(23,284)

Income (loss) before income taxes 8,433





(89,592)



(48,483)

Income tax expense 3,792





656



3,190

Net income (loss) 4,641





(90,248)



(51,673)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend —





—



1,813

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 4,641





$ (90,248)



$ (53,486)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.31





$ (9.63)



$ (5.77)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.31





$ (9.63)



$ (5.77)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:











Basic 15,044,739





9,368,322



9,271,759

Diluted 15,044,739





9,368,322



9,271,759



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)























Successor



Predecessor





Three Months

Ended June 30,



Three Months

Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended March 31,





2019



2018

2019 Revenues:













U.S. rental tools

$ 52,936





$ 42,083



$ 52,595

International rental tools

22,155





19,935



21,109

Total rental tools services

75,091





62,018



73,704

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

12,479





3,283



6,627

International and Alaska drilling

68,461





53,302



77,066

Total drilling services

80,940





56,585



83,693

Total revenues

156,031





118,603



157,397

















Operating expenses:













U.S. rental tools

25,267





19,326



23,591

International rental tools

19,224





19,344



20,575

Total rental tools services

44,491





38,670



44,166

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

9,923





4,686



7,327

International and Alaska drilling

58,235





48,278



69,378

Total drilling services

68,158





52,964



76,705

Total operating expenses

112,649





91,634



120,871

















Operating gross margin (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization:









U.S. rental tools

27,669





22,757



29,004

International rental tools

2,931





591



534

Total rental tools services

30,600





23,348



29,538

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

2,556





(1,403)



(700)

International and Alaska drilling

10,226





5,024



7,688

Total drilling services

12,782





3,621



6,988

Total operating gross margin (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization

43,382





26,969



36,526

Depreciation and amortization

(20,391)





(27,136)



(25,102)

Total operating gross margin (loss)

$ 22,991





$ (167)



$ 11,424



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)









Successor



Predecessor



Three Months

Ended



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30, 2018 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 4,641





$ (90,248)



$ (43,073)



$ (71,857)



$ (23,784)

Interest expense

7,663





274



8,778



11,350



11,197

Income tax expense

3,792





656



2,235



2,371



1,586

Depreciation and amortization

20,391





25,102



24,340



27,520



27,136

Predecessor preferred stock dividend

—





—



—



906



907

EBITDA

36,487





(64,216)



(7,720)



(29,710)



17,042

Adjustments:





















Loss on impairment

—





—



6,708



43,990



—

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net

53





(384)



1,598



(9)



478

Pre-petition restructuring charges (1)

—





—



11,411



7,724



2,685

Reorganization items

962





92,977



9,789



—



—

Interest income

(374)





(8)



(15)



(23)



(30)

Other

644





10



414



709



1,191

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$ 37,772





$ 28,379



$ 22,185



$ 22,681



$ 21,366







(1) Pre-petition restructuring charges have been allocated to the respective period in which the expense was incurred. Accordingly adjusted EBITDA will differ from what was reported previously.



(2) We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors, and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), remeasurement of foreign currency transactions, tax consequences, impairment and other special items. Special items include items impacting operating expenses that management believes detract from an understanding of normal operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance and period to period comparisons. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Dollars in Thousands, except Per Share) (Unaudited)













Successor



Predecessor





Three Months

Ended June 30,



Three Months

Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended March 31,





2019



2018

2019 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 4,641





$ (23,784)



$ (90,248)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 0.31





$ (2.56)



$ (9.63)



















Adjustments:

—





—



—

Net adjustments

—





—



—



















Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1)

$ 4,641





$ (23,784)



$ (90,248)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$ 0.31





$ (2.56)



$ (9.63)







(1) We believe Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are useful financial measures for investors to assess and understand operating performance for period to period comparisons. Management views the adjustments to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Diluted earnings (loss) per common share to be items outside of the Company's normal operating results. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders or Diluted earnings (loss) per common share.

