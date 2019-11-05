Parker Drilling Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, which included a net income of $4.0 million, or diluted earnings of $0.27 per share, on revenues of $160.1 million. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million (1).

Gary Rich, the Company's President and CEO, said, "Despite the challenging industry environment, we achieved strong third quarter results and took additional steps toward strengthening our balance sheet by paying down $35 million of debt, which will provide significant interest savings going forward, while maintaining ample liquidity as our cash balance is over $100 million at the end of the quarter.

"Our U.S. rental tools segment results decreased as expected during the period, due to declining U.S. land activity, but was partially offset by improved deepwater performance.

"Strategically, our Company's international presence bodes well for the burgeoning up-cycle, both in our drilling and rental tools businesses. Through nine months, our year over year International and Alaska Drilling and International Rental Tools segment revenues have increased 38.6 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively, and we continue to see high levels of tendering activity and new project awards."

Mr. Rich added, "We are very pleased to have received several significant contract awards since the end of the second quarter - all aligned with our focus on capital efficiency. Among these awards are two long-term projects allowing idle drilling rigs to return to service, one new O&M project, and a number of meaningful contract extensions."

Third Quarter Review

Parker Drilling's revenues for the 2019 third quarter, compared with the 2019 second quarter, increased 2.6 percent to $160.1 million from $156.0 million. Operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization expense (the "gross margin") decreased 1.8 percent to $42.6 million from $43.4 million and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 26.6 percent, compared with 27.8 percent for the 2019 second quarter.

Rental Tools Services

For the Company's rental tools services business, which is comprised of the U.S. rental tools and international rental tools segments, third quarter revenues decreased 2.4 percent to $73.3 million from $75.1 million for the second quarter. Gross margin decreased 9.9 percent to $27.6 million from $30.6 million, and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 37.6 percent compared with 40.8 percent for the prior period.

U.S. Rental Tools

U.S. rental tools segment revenues decreased 7.0 percent to $49.3 million in the 2019 third quarter from $52.9 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin decreased 14.2 percent to $23.7 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $27.7 million in the 2019 second quarter. Revenues and gross margin decreased in the third quarter primarily as a result of lower customer activity in U.S. land and shelf rentals.

International Rental Tools

International rental tools segment revenues increased 8.6 percent to $24.1 million in the 2019 third quarter from $22.2 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin increased 30.5 percent to $3.8 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $2.9 million in the 2019 second quarter. Improvement in revenues and gross margin resulted from the recognition of project awards in well intervention and increases in surface and tubular activity.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation and table of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA later in this release for more information on non-GAAP financial measures.

Drilling Services

For the Company's drilling services business, which is comprised of the U.S. (lower 48) drilling and International & Alaska drilling segments, third quarter revenues increased 7.2 percent to $86.8 million from $80.9 million for the second quarter. Gross margin increased 17.6 percent to $15.0 million from $12.8 million, and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 17.3 percent compared with 15.8 percent for the prior period.

U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling

U.S. (lower 48) drilling segment revenues increased 16.1 percent to $14.5 million in the 2019 third quarter from $12.5 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin increased 54.1 percent to $3.9 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $2.6 million in the 2019 second quarter. Third quarter revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by increased utilization of our inland barge rig fleet and favorable O&M activity.

International & Alaska Drilling

International & Alaska drilling segment revenues increased 5.6 percent to $72.3 million in the 2019 third quarter from $68.5 million for the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin increased 8.5 percent to $11.1 million in the third quarter, compared with gross margin of $10.2 million in the 2019 second quarter. Revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by activity increases in Mexico as well as O&M operations in Sakhalin Island, Russia and offset by lower utilization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Consolidated

General and administrative expense was $6.0 million for the 2019 third quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter, was $125.8 million, consisting of $101.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $24.7 million available under the Company's credit facility.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $21.7 million, primarily related to the Company's rentals tools services business.

Conference Call

Parker Drilling has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, to review third quarter results. The call will be available by telephone by dialing (+1) (412) 902-0003 and asking for the Parker Drilling Third Quarter Conference Call. The call can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the call can be accessed on the Company's website for 12 months and will be available by telephone through November 13, 2019 at (+1) (201) 612-7415, conference ID 13695493#.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "outlook," "may," "should," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses we make in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are relevant. Although we believe our assumptions are reasonable based on information currently available, those assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should be aware that certain events could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows. For more information about such events, see "Risk Factors" described in Item 1A. of the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, along with additional risk factors described from time to time in our SEC filings.

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided in the following tables.

Company Description

Parker Drilling provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company's Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets in select U.S. and international markets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. The Company's Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore in the U.S. and international markets. More information about Parker Drilling can be found on the Company's website at www.parkerdrilling.com.

Contact: Nick Henley, Director, Investor Relations, (+1) (281) 406-2082, nick.henley@parkerdrilling.com.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands)






Successor

Predecessor

September 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

(Unaudited)


ASSETS

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

101,106


$

48,602

Restricted cash




10,389

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for bad debts

167,236


136,437

Rig materials and supplies

22,367


36,245

Other current assets

28,380


35,231

Total current assets

319,089


266,904

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

297,213


534,371

Intangible assets, net

15,117


4,821

Deferred income taxes

4,608


2,143

Other non-current assets

31,630


20,175

Total assets

$

667,657


$

828,414





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Debtor in possession financing

$




$

10,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

107,638


75,063

Accrued income taxes

6,352


3,385

Total current liabilities

113,990


88,448

Long-term debt

177,032



Other long-term liabilities

15,328


11,544

Long-term deferred tax liability

6,491


510

Commitments and contingencies



Total liabilities not subject to compromise

312,841


100,502

Liabilities subject to compromise




600,996

Total liabilities

312,841


701,498

Stockholders' equity:



Predecessor preferred stock




500

Predecessor common stock




1,398

Predecessor capital in excess of par value




766,347

Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)




(6,879)

Successor common stock

150



Successor capital in excess of par value

345,831



Successor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

205



Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

8,630


(634,450)

Total stockholders' equity

354,816


126,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

667,657


$

828,414

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)



Successor

Predecessor

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2019

2018

Revenues

$

160,083

$

156,031


$

123,395

Expenses:





Operating expenses

117,486

112,649


93,943

Depreciation and amortization

20,329

20,391


27,520

137,815

133,040


121,463

Total operating gross margin

22,268

22,991


1,932

General and administrative expense

(5,983)

(5,610)


(14,495)

Loss on impairment






(43,990)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net

(92)

(53)


9

Reorganization items

(211)

(962)



Total operating income (loss)

15,982

16,366


(56,544)

Other income (expense):





Interest expense

(7,118)

(7,663)


(11,350)

Interest income

362

374


23

Other

(258)

(644)


(709)

Total other income (expense)

(7,014)

(7,933)


(12,036)

Income (loss) before income taxes

8,968

8,433


(68,580)

Income tax expense

4,979

3,792


2,371

Net income (loss)

3,989

4,641


(70,951)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend






906

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

3,989

$

4,641


$

(71,857)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.27

$

0.31


$

(7.70)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.27

$

0.31


$

(7.70)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:





Basic

15,044,739

15,044,739


9,334,390

Diluted

15,044,739

15,044,739


9,334,390

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)






Successor

Predecessor

Six Months Ended
September 30,

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2019

2018

Revenues

$

316,114


$

157,397

$

351,673

Expenses:





Operating expenses

230,135


120,871

277,111

Depreciation and amortization

40,720


25,102

83,205

270,855


145,973

360,316

Total operating gross margin

45,259


11,424

(8,643)







General and administrative expense

(11,593)


(8,147)

(28,984)

Loss on impairment






(43,990)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net

(145)


384

(126)

Reorganization items

(1,173)


(92,977)


Total operating income (loss)

32,348


(89,316)

(81,743)

Other income (expense):





Interest expense

(14,781)


(274)

(33,787)

Interest income

736


8

76

Other

(902)


(10)

(1,609)

Total other income (expense)

(14,947)


(276)

(35,320)

Income (loss) before income taxes

17,401


(89,592)

(117,063)

Income tax expense

8,771


656

5,561

Net income (loss)

8,630


(90,248)

(122,624)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend






2,719

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

8,630


$

(90,248)

$

(125,343)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.57


$

(9.63)

$

(13.49)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.57


$

(9.63)

$

(13.49)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:





Basic

15,044,739


9,368,322

9,292,858

Diluted

15,044,739


9,368,322

9,292,858

 

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)












Successor

Predecessor



Three Months Ended
September 30,

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Three Months Ended
September 30,



2019

2019

2018

Revenues:






U.S. rental tools

$

49,256

$

52,936


$

50,944

International rental tools

24,067

22,155


20,151

Total rental tools services

73,323

75,091


71,095

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

14,487

12,479


4,530

International and Alaska drilling

72,273

68,461


47,770

Total drilling services

86,760

80,940


52,300

Total revenues

160,083

156,031


123,395








Operating expenses:






U.S. rental tools

25,513

25,267


21,949

International rental tools

20,243

19,224


18,773

Total rental tools services

45,756

44,491


40,722

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

10,549

9,923


5,701

International and Alaska drilling

61,181

58,235


47,520

Total drilling services

71,730

68,158


53,221

Total operating expenses

117,486

112,649


93,943








Operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization:




U.S. rental tools

23,743

27,669


28,995

International rental tools

3,824

2,931


1,378

Total rental tools services

27,567

30,600


30,373

U.S. (lower 48) drilling

3,938

2,556


(1,171)

International and Alaska drilling

11,092

10,226


250

Total drilling services

15,030

12,782


(921)

Total operating gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization

42,597

43,382


29,452

Depreciation and amortization

(20,329)

(20,391)


(27,520)

Total operating gross margin

$

22,268

$

22,991


$

1,932

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)





Successor

Predecessor


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

3,989

$

4,641


$

(90,248)

$

(43,073)

$

(71,857)

Interest expense

7,118

7,663


274

8,778

11,350

Income tax expense

4,979

3,792


656

2,235

2,371

Depreciation and amortization

20,329

20,391


25,102

24,340

27,520

Predecessor preferred stock dividend










906

EBITDA

36,415

36,487


(64,216)

(7,720)

(29,710)

Adjustments:










Loss on impairment








6,708

43,990

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net

92

53


(384)

1,598

(9)

Pre-petition restructuring charges (1)








11,411

7,724

Reorganization items

211

962


92,977

9,789


Interest income

(362)

(374)


(8)

(15)

(23)

Other

258

644


10

414

709

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

36,614

$

37,772


$

28,379

$

22,185

$

22,681

(1)

Pre-petition restructuring charges have been allocated to the respective period in which the expense was incurred. Accordingly adjusted EBITDA will differ from what was reported previously.


(2)

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors, and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), remeasurement of foreign currency transactions, tax consequences, impairment and other special items. Special items include items impacting operating expenses that management believes detract from an understanding of normal operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance and period to period comparisons. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Dollars in Thousands, except Per Share)

(Unaudited)





Successor

Predecessor


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Three Months Ended
September 30,


2019

2019

2018

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

3,989

$

4,641


$

(71,857)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.27

$

0.31


$

(7.70)








Adjustments:





Loss on impairment

$



$




$

43,990

Net adjustments






43,990








Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1)

$

3,989

$

4,641


$

(27,867)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$

0.27

$

0.31


$

(2.99)


(1)

We believe Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are useful financial measures for investors to assess and understand operating performance for period to period comparisons. Management views the adjustments to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Diluted earnings (loss) per common share to be items outside of the Company's normal operating results. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders or Diluted earnings (loss) per common share.

