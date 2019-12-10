Parker Employee Awarded Excellence In Community Service From LeadingAge New Jersey

The award recognizes member achievements that contribute to neighboring communities by providing outstanding services, programs, and opportunities for engagement. Pietrzak was nominated by the New Jersey Alliance for Culture Change (NJACC) for her twenty years in the aging services field. She was recognized for her work in bringing person-centered care to Parker and for becoming a role model for culture change in the field of aging services.

"Our goal at NJACC is to transform the traditional culture of long-term care practices to one that promotes individualized care and services. Candice is an integral part of that team and works tirelessly in her role with us. She has been a transformational leader," said Toni Lynn Davis, NJACC Co-Founder & Treasurer. "It is well deserved, and we are so pleased that she was chosen for this award."

Pietrzak credits her colleagues at NJACC, the volunteers who work with them, and Parker for her achievement.

"Everything we've done, we could not have done without the volunteers. Most of them are working fulltime yet make the commitment because we are very passionate about bringing culture change to the people we serve in long-term care," says Pietrzak. "We want to make it a better world."

Pietrzak has been part of NJACC since its inception and also serves as chair.

