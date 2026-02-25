Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Announces Appointment of Bob Purcell as Chief Communications Officer

As PICI enters its 10th year, Purcell will lead efforts to expand awareness of its mission, model and progress toward turning all cancers into curable diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced the appointment of Bob Purcell as Chief Communications Officer. With 25 years of experience in corporate and product communications for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and healthcare technology companies, Purcell will support PICI's efforts to drive innovation and collaboration in cancer immunotherapy research and improve patient outcomes.

In this role, Purcell will oversee internal and external communications, media relations, executive communications, and digital and social media strategy. He will lead corporate messaging and thought leadership initiatives, drive strategic storytelling to highlight the impact of PICI's scientific research and partnerships, and strengthen stakeholder engagements to expand the organization's reach across diverse communities.

"The Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy is advancing some of the most innovative cancer immunotherapy research in the world," said Purcell. "I'm excited to join the organization and help communicate the impact of its scientific discoveries, foster collaboration, and support its mission to bring transformative therapies to patients."

Purcell most recently served as Head of Communications and Events for Verily, an Alphabet company focused on transforming healthcare data through AI. In this role, he led strategic communications initiatives supporting Verily's healthcare innovation programs and corporate growth. Prior to Verily, Purcell spent more than a decade at Genentech and Roche, where he held several communications leadership positions across both the pharmaceutical and diagnostic divisions, most recently leading external communications efforts for Genentech.

"With his extensive experience in strategic communications and deep expertise in biopharma and life sciences, Bob brings a strong understanding of how to effectively communicate complex science and drive meaningful engagement with key stakeholders," said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, CEO of PICI. "We're thrilled to welcome him to PICI and look forward to the impact he will make in advancing our vision to turn all cancers into curable diseases."

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI)

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation's top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. | Learn more about PICI: www.parkerici.org

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy