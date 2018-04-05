Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Scientists to Present Immuno-oncology Research on Personalized Cancer Vaccines, New Checkpoint Inhibitor Combinations, the Microbiome and Cell Therapy at AACR 2018

More than 70 abstracts and events at AACR 2018 feature scientists affiliated with the Parker Institute. Below are select symposia, plenary sessions and abstracts highlighting Parker Institute researchers.

AWARDS

Antoni Ribas Wins AACR-CRI Lloyd J. Old Award in Cancer Immunology

April 17, 2018, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Room S100 (Grand Ballroom) - McCormick Place South (Level 1)

Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., Parker Institute center director at the University of California, Los Angeles, will be honored with the AACR-CRI Lloyd J. Old Award in Cancer Immunology. This achievement, named for immunotherapy pioneer Lloyd Old, recognizes an active scientist whose outstanding and innovative research in cancer immunology has had a far-reaching impact on the cancer field. Dr. Ribas' lecture is titled "Genetic engineering of anticancer immune responses." (LE11)

SYMPOSIA AND SESSIONS

Personalized Neoantigen Vaccines

April 15, 2018, 1-2:45 p.m.

N Hall B (Plenary Hall) - McCormick Place North (Level 3)

Catherine Wu, M.D., a Parker Institute investigator at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, chairs this symposium on cancer vaccines, an exciting area of emerging research in immuno-oncology. Dr. Wu will discuss designing and improving personalized cancer vaccines. Parker Institute investigator Nina Bhardwaj, M.D., Ph.D., of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will also present on neoantigen discovery. (SY14)

Impact of the Microbiome in Cancer Immunity

April 14, 2018, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Room S406 (Vista Ballroom) - McCormick Place South (Level 4)

Jennifer Wargo, M.D., a Parker Institute scientist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, chairs this session on the connection between the gut microbiome and cancer immunotherapy. Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., center co-director of the Parker Institute at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, is also a speaker. (ED36)

Immune Checkpoint Therapy: From CTLA-4 to PD-1/PD-L1 and Beyond

April 15, 2017, 10:15-10:40 a.m.

N Hall B (Plenary Hall) - McCormick Place North (Level 3)

Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., Parker Institute center co-director at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will lead the audience on a journey from the first checkpoint inhibitors to the next promising immunotherapy agents on the horizon, including ICOS, CD47, VISTA, oncolytic viruses and EZH2 inhibitors. Preclinical and clinical data regarding these targets will be discussed. (PL01)

Fundamental and Applied Cancer Immunology

April 17, 2018, 8:15-10:15 a.m.

N Hall B (Plenary Hall) - McCormick Place North (Level 3)

Crystal Mackall, M.D., Parker Institute center director at Stanford Medicine, chairs this symposium. Parker Institute Center Director Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., at UCLA and Mark Davis, Ph.D., a Parker Institute center co-director at Stanford, also will present. (PL03)

Defining New Immunotherapeutic Targets through Deep Molecular Characterization

April 16, 2018, 3-5 p.m.

Room S100 (Grand Ballroom) - McCormick Place South (Level 1)

Matthew Spitzer, Ph.D., a Parker Fellow at the University of California, San Francisco, co-chairs this mini-symposium that features research from the labs of Parker Institute investigators Phil Greenberg, M.D., of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Lawrence Fong, M.D., Parker Institute center co-director at UCSF; and Robert Vonderheide, M.D., DPhil, a Parker Institute investigator at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania. (MS.IM02.02)

NOTABLE RESEARCH ABSTRACTS

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy brings together the best scientists, clinicians and industry partners to build a smarter and more coordinated cancer immunotherapy research effort.

The Parker Institute is an unprecedented collaboration between the country's leading immunologists and cancer centers. The program started by providing institutional support to six academic centers, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Stanford Medicine, the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of California, San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The institute also provides programmatic support for top immunotherapy investigators, including a group of researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Nina Bhardwaj, M.D., Ph.D., of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Phil Greenberg, M.D., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

The Parker Institute network also includes more than 40 industry and nonprofit partners, more than 60 labs and more than 300 of the nation's top researchers focused on treating the deadliest cancers.

The goal is to accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies capable of turning most cancers into curable diseases. The institute was created through a $250 million grant from The Parker Foundation.

