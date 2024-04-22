PARKER JAVID APPOINTED CEO OF ATLAS BAR, INC.

The most nutritious protein bar on the market to be led by seasoned industry veteran

DUXBURY, Mass., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Bar, Inc., the industry's leading nutritional protein bar with 20g of protein and just 1g of sugar, proudly announces the appointment of Parker Javid as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Javid brings over three decades of invaluable experience in the food and beverage industry to his new role at Atlas. With a rich background spanning sales, marketing, operations, and supply chain, Javid is poised to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Starting his career in the family's food distributor business, Javid's journey has been marked by remarkable achievements and leadership. He steered his family's company to a successful exit, demonstrating his business strategy and operations acumen.

Prior to joining Atlas Bar, Inc., Javid held executive positions in prominent consumer packaged goods companies including Acosta Sales & Marketing, Henkel Consumer Goods, and Campbell Soup Company. Notably, during his tenure at Campbell Soup, he spearheaded Plum Organics' ascent to become the number one organic baby food brand across all channels, surpassing industry giants like Gerber.

Javid's extensive experience includes both commercial and supply chain assignments in North America and Europe. Most recently, he served as the President of Mann's Fresh Vegetables, where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion, particularly within U.S. and Canadian Retail.

Commenting on Javid's appointment, Scott Anderson, Atlas Bars' longstanding national sales agent and CEO of Alliance Sales & Marketing, one of the nation's leading grocery brokers, remarked, "We could not be more excited to be working with Parker, who has a proven background in building leading brands across the industry, and the timing is perfect as Atlas Bar has a firm foundation and is ready to accelerate."

As the new president and CEO of Atlas Bar, Inc., Javid is poised to leverage his wealth of experience and industry insights to further elevate the company's position as a pioneer in the protein bar market.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Atlas," said Javid. "I am committed to building upon the company's strong foundation and leading it toward continued innovation and growth. Together, we will deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

"As we embark on the next chapter of Atlas' journey, we are so fortunate to have someone of Parker's caliber to lead us," said James Oliver, Founder of Atlas. "His depth of food experience and proven executive management skills will be an incredibly valuable asset to me and our entire team as we take Atlas to even greater heights."

ABOUT ATLAS BAR, INC.

Atlas Bar, Inc. is a leading provider of nutritious and delicious protein bars. Committed to crafting high-quality products with premium ingredients, Atlas is the only protein bar with 20g of grass-fed whey protein and just 1g of sugar, all with clean ingredients.

Founded by sports nutritionist James Oliver, Atlas provides clean, science-backed bars designed to help consumers achieve peak performance and fuel their on-the-go, active and healthy lifestyles. The clean ingredients in Atlas Bars ensure efficient absorption into the body to propel everything from workouts to the workday. Unlike most of the leading protein bars on the market, Atlas products contain NO artificial sweeteners or colors yet produce the best-tasting bars on the planet. Consumers rely on Atlas nutrition for active lifestyles.

Find us in supermarkets, on Amazon, or our website at: https://atlasbars.com/.

