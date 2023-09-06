Parker, PLLC Grows Firm with Addition of New Partner to Lead California Operations, Promotes Texas Attorney

News provided by

Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law

06 Sep, 2023, 10:03 ET

Addition of Robert Haney and promotion of Kimberly Sheppard are major steps in firm's growth strategy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law, a national full-service civil law firm, is growing the firm with the addition of veteran attorney Robert Haney as a partner overseeing all California operations.

Mr. Haney, who has 35 years of legal experience, joins Parker after working at The Boeing Co., where he settled claims from and against suppliers, conducted executive level negotiations and secured international contracts.

Before his stint at Boeing, he founded R.T. Haney and Associates, a California-based law firm, where he handled complex litigation matters on behalf of individuals and corporations, including business disputes, real estate transactions and corporate compliance matters.

"We are very excited to welcome Bob to our firm," said firm founder Michael Parker. "His unique perspective and decades of experience will not only benefit our clients but also help lead our firm toward immense growth."

The firm also has promoted Texas-based attorney Kimberly Sheppard to senior attorney. In her new role, Ms. Sheppard, who joined Parker PLLC in July 2021, will oversee hiring for attorneys in Texas, Oklahoma and Los Angeles and will be responsible for ensuring successful case management with adjusters.

"Kimberly maintains strong relationships with our clients that enable her to deliver and exceed client expectations," said Mr. Parker. "Kimberly consistently adds value and advocates for our clients. We are proud of her contributions to advancing the firm."

About Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law
Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law is a nationwide, full-service boutique law firm specializing in insurance fraud. Parker attorneys combine superior legal expertise with the latest technology, consistently providing cost-effective legal representation for insurance carriers, corporations and individuals. The firm's track record of managing high-stakes and highly intricate cases across a range of complex insurance coverage matters dates to its founding in 2001 by Michael Parker. Today, the firm has offices in New York, California, Texas and Oklahoma. Visit parkerpllcattorneys.com

Media Contact:  
BeLynn Hollers
800-559-4534  
[email protected]

SOURCE Parker, PLLC Attorneys at Law

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.