Parker The Homeless Dog Announce Holiday Price Deals
News provided byParker Publishing Co.
Dec 04, 2024, 08:32 ET
Prominent Reviewers Praise New Picture Book Published by Parker Publishing Co.
LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The debut installment in a new series of picture books by children's author Bob Merz announces Holiday Price Deals on Parker The Homeless Dog, gifting the story of empathy to children's holiday joy. Prominent reviewers have lauded the new picture book, including Readers' Favorite, The Prairies Book Review, Midwest Book Review, and Booklife Reviews by Publishers Weekly.
Parker the Homeless Dog follows the struggles of a street dog as it searches for a home and family of its own but encounters prejudice and rejection instead. The story introduces empathy, compassion, and the rewarding experience of animal rescue through wonderful storytelling and vibrant illustrations.
In Merz's heartwarming story, a sweet homeless puppy is living on the streets, the only "bed" she knows is a dirty spot under a car. She dreams of having a home and family of her own, one who will love her and give her a proper name. As she scrounges for food in dumpsters and trash cans, passersby call her names like "mutt" and kick her away. Even the kids at the school playground laugh at her and her balding body, making her slink away and cry. When their teacher, Miss Jean, gives the puppy a big smile, she gives her something else too…a rescue from the dogcatcher, along with a home and a name!
Families and educators of young children will delight in this impactful social emotional learning story that explores challenges, new experiences, and life skills with early readers, while imparting values such as kindness and empathy for all living things. Parker the Homeless Dog is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and digital versions and at Imgram Spark in both print versions.
If you would like more information about author Bob Merz and Parker the Homeless Dog, please contact [email protected] or visit parkerthehomelessdog.com.
Contact: Bob Merz
Email: [email protected]
832-244-6305
Website: parkerthehomelessdog.com
SOURCE Parker Publishing Co.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article