Parker University Launches Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic

DALLAS, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker University has launched the Journal for Contemporary Chiropractic to facilitate the need for more access to scientific publications throughout the Chiropractic profession. Parker believes so strongly in the value of the Journal that costs are subsidized by the University in an "open-access" format. Open-access publication allows the greatest opportunity for dissemination of information to those interested, at no cost; Further, authors will be able to immediately publish papers upon acceptance, approval, and editing.

Dana. J. Lawrence, DC, MMedEd, MA Associate Provost of Education and Research

Dana Lawrence states, "I am pleased to announce a new journal serving chiropractic and integrative health professions. Our Journal provides high-quality, scientific and educational research and information that will help enhance the practice and delivery of integrative health care."

The Journal's mission is to provide high-quality, scientific and educational research and information that helps enhance the practice and delivery of integrative healthcare. Emphasis will be placed on gaining the best information covering the scientific basis, clinical practice, educational practice, and sociological and political aspects of chiropractic.

"Parker University's commitment to chiropractic research, scholarly activity, and intellectual dialog is exemplified in the creation of this new scientific journal. There was a need for a journal that focused on chiropractic with an emphasis on modern thought, science, and research. Having Dana Lawrence, DC, as the editor ensures that the highest standards in peer-reviewed content will be maintained. Parker is proud to create and sponsor this journal," adds Bill Morgan, DC, Parker University President.

Submissions are now being accepted. Submissions may be at the Journal home page at journal.parker.edu. Those new to the site need to register before submitting. The "make a submission" button is located on the righthand side of the home page, once registered. For questions about submissions, or for more information about the JCC, contact Dana Lawrence, DC at dlawrence@parker.edu.

About Parker University

Dallas-based Parker University is one of the world's leading educators of health care professionals. Founded in 1982, this private, nonprofit, educational institution prepares men and women for an exciting career in several health care fields. Parker University awards wellness-focused degrees including a Doctor of Chiropractic as well as, Bachelors, Associates, and certificates in a variety of health care programs as well as continuing education specializations and certifications. Parker University also includes Parker Research Institute, which provides sound, scientific evidence supporting health and wellness; two chiropractic wellness clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex; Parker Seminars, the largest chiropractic seminar organization in the world, and Parker SHARE Products that provide innovative, high quality products, and current information on chiropractic and health care wellness. For additional information about Parker University, visit the website at www.parker.edu.

