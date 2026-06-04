PARKER WAICHMAN LLP COMMENTS ON THE COURT'S REFUSAL TO DISMISS THREE CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE CASES AGAINST SAINT BASIL ACADEMY AND THE GREEK ORTHODOX ARCHDIOCESE OF AMERICA

Survivors Say Decades of Silence Are Finally Giving Way to Accountability

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three survivors of alleged childhood sexual abuse at Saint Basil Academy have cleared a major legal hurdle after a New York State judge denied motions seeking dismissal of their Child Victims Act lawsuits, allowing the cases to proceed toward trial.

The ruling means that three former residents of the academy, who allege they were sexually abused while living at the institution as children, will now have the opportunity to present their claims before a jury.

Represented by Parker Waichman LLP, the survivors contend that Saint Basil Academy and the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America failed to protect vulnerable children entrusted to its care and failed to prevent abuse that has continued to impact them throughout their lives.

"For many survivors, the hardest part is not coming forward—it's being believed," said Brett Zekowski, a partner at Parker Waichman LLP. "Our clients have spent decades carrying these experiences. This decision means their voices will finally be heard in a courtroom."

The plaintiffs, who have come forward independently but whose allegations share significant similarities, describe an environment where children were isolated from their families and dependent upon the adults charged with their protection.

According to court filings, the abuse alleged in these cases occurred decades ago. The survivors contend that the trauma they experienced as children continued to affect their relationships, careers, mental health, and ability to trust others long into adulthood.

The recent court ruling rejected efforts to have the cases dismissed before trial.

"This case is about accountability," Zekowski said. "Institutions that care for children have a profound responsibility to protect them. When that responsibility is breached, survivors deserve the opportunity to seek justice, no matter how much time has passed."

The lawsuits were filed under New York's Child Victims Act, landmark legislation that temporarily opened a legal window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to pursue claims that would otherwise have been barred by statutes of limitation.

For the survivors involved, the court's decision represents more than a procedural victory.

It represents the possibility that, after decades of silence, their stories may finally be heard.

The plaintiffs hope that the litigation will not only provide accountability for what they allege occurred at Saint Basil Academy but also encourage other survivors of childhood sexual abuse to come forward.

"These survivors have shown extraordinary courage," Zekowski added. "Their willingness to step forward may help others realize they are not alone."

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE:

Interviews with counsel for the survivors

Discussion of the Court's recent decision

Background on the Child Victims Act and survivor rights

Information regarding the ongoing litigation

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brett Zekowski, Esq.

Partner

Parker Waichman LLP

516-466-6500

[email protected]

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP