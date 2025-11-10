Parker Waichman LLP Files Lawsuit on behalf of Florida Resident Alleging Development of Irreversible Eye Condition, NAION, after taking Ozempic

Parker Waichman, a national law firm, has now filed multiple lawsuits where each Plaintiff alleged that he or she developed NAION after taking Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Wegovy.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman has now filed multiple lawsuits in New Jersey state court on behalf of victims who were prescribed Ozempic or Wegovy and developed NAION, an irreversible eye condition that causes partial or complete permanent vision loss in one or both eyes. Most recently, on November 6, 2025, the Firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Florida resident who developed NAION after taking Ozempic. See Martin v. Novo Nordisk Inc., Docket No: MID-L-007920-25.

Parker Waichman continues to file additional cases and urges individuals who have suffered serious eye injuries after taking these widely prescribed GLP-1 receptor agonist medications to contact them for a free case review. These medications, originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, have surged in popularity for weight loss. However, recent studies have uncovered a disturbing link between semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and NAION, a condition that causes permanent vision loss by cutting off blood flow to the optic nerve. Patients who took these drugs have reported sudden blindness, optic nerve damage, and other irreversible complications, raising concerns about the failure of drug manufacturers to warn consumers and medical professionals about these risks.

A 2025 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology examined nine patients who developed optic nerve disorders after using GLP-1 medications, with the majority suffering from NAION-like symptoms. Additional research from Harvard's Mass Eye and Ear Institute found that diabetic users of semaglutide were four times more likely to develop NAION, while non-diabetic users taking the drug for weight loss faced a sevenfold increased risk.

Despite growing scientific evidence, Novo Nordisk continues to downplay the dangers associated with these medications, failing to include adequate warnings about the risk of permanent blindness.

"NAION is a devastating, and permanent, eye injury diagnosis. Studies from multiple, reputable institutions, have shown a statistically significant relationship between semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) and NAION. Despite this evidence, Novo Nordisk continues to deny reality by failing to warn consumers and medical professionals about this horrific injury and must be held accountable," said Jason S. Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at Parker Waichman LLP.

Parker Waichman LLP is currently accepting cases nationwide for individuals who have suffered vision loss, blindness, or serious optic nerve damage after taking Ozempic or Wegovy. Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

If you or a loved one experienced sudden vision loss, blindness, or optic nerve damage after using Ozempic or Wegovy, you may have a legal claim against the drug manufacturers. Parker Waichman LLP is offering free, no-obligation case evaluations to help victims understand their rights and pursue justice.

For a free consultation, call 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) or visit YourLawyer.com to learn more about your legal options and how to protect your rights.

