Parker's Leader Selected as "Executive of the Year" by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association

"I'm so honored to have been nominated and selected as an Executive of the Year during what continues to be a trying year for our entire nation, particularly within the healthcare sector," Muñiz said. "I must thank my entire team at Parker Health Group for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents, patients and the community at-large."

Over the past two decades, Muñiz has grown the non-profit organization from two nursing homes that served approximately 100 people a day to comprehensive health organization that cares for nearly 1,000 people each day in a multitude of programs and services.

Muñiz charts Parker's vision, to "Make Aging Part of Life" for all, as he continues to ensure that Parker remains a centerpiece where people can receive quality services at home and also have the opportunity, when needed, to age in a comfortable, caring, home-like setting.

Parker's many services include nursing and memory care, post-acute rehabilitation services and an assisted living community with various campuses in Middlesex and Somerset counties. Home and community-based services include two adult day centers with medical and social programs, a third adult day program under construction, a child development center that promotes intergenerational programming and health and wellness services, which include outpatient rehabilitation along with aquatic therapy and Rehab at Homes services

Muñiz's dedication to the future of aging services in New Jersey goes far beyond his leadership at Parker.

Muñiz was recently appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Global Aging Network, an organization that connects and supports care and service providers worldwide to enhance quality of life for aging. He also serves on the Bergen County Advisory Council of the county's Division of Senior Services. Muñiz is a member of the board of New Brunswick Tomorrow, where he most recently served as the Chairman, and just last month was appointed by the NJ Commissioner of Health, as a member of the Nursing Home Administrators Licensing Board. He is also a fellow and former board member of the American College of Health Care Administrators; a past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the New Jersey Foundation for Aging; a past board member for both LeadingAge New Jersey and LeadingAge National.

Muñiz has been teaching at the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers for the past eight years. He has been an instructor of Health Care Administration, Aging and Public Policy and Long-Term Care Management courses.

At the start of the pandemic, Parker was quick to prioritize the social, mental and emotional well-being of residents and staff. Parker also invested in additional technology to determine the best approach in reducing the spread of infections. Under Muñiz's leadership the organization continues to explore every piece of new technology available that can help communities be more effective with prevention and infection control.

"At a time when nursing homes are negatively highlighted because of how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, Roberto's leadership has continued to be a beacon of hope to leaders in this field and in the healthcare industry throughout the state," said Parker's Chief Strategy Officer Donna Silbert. "His leadership has always been, and is now more than ever, admired by his team, his employees, his peers and, most importantly, the people Parker serves."

NJBIA's Executive of the Year Award honors individuals who demonstrate leadership and passion while achieving business success. Muñiz was one of four selected and the only leader in the healthcare industry honored this year.

To learn more about Parker, visit parkerlife.org.

