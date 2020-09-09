Parker's "Living With A Purpose Club" Earns 2020 Community Commitment Award

The CCA, presented by the Pioneer Network and Rockport Healthcare Services, acknowledges members of the long-term care community for volunteer service, benefiting not only those living in a residential home, but their communities at-large.

LWAPC was formed five years ago after a group of residents at Parker at Somerset expressed the desire to make a greater impact on the lives of others.

"Parker's Living with Purpose Club exemplifies what the CCA is all about, the difference that residents can make in creating greater purpose in their lives as they support the needs of the greater community," said Joan Devine, Director of Education, Pioneer Network. "The way the program has adapted over time is a wonderful example of how a program can be sustained."

Members of the LWAPC have raised thousands in cash and gifts, food donations and holiday presents, donated sporting goods, clothing and school supplies to children and young adults. They've sponsored performances and collaborated with other charities within Somerset County.

"This club is a perfect example of Parker's mission, which is to discover ways to make aging manageable, relatable and enriching for all of society. This club is certainly making a difference in our society and we are grateful that their purpose has been recognized through this prestigious award," said Roberto Muñiz, President & CEO of Parker.

The club combines passionate and driven elders with caring and compassionate employees who created opportunities and guidance. Parker has exceptional staff working in partnership with elders to make their lives purposeful at all phases.

The group was honored with certificates at a virtual event of the Pioneer Network, held Sept. 3rd.

