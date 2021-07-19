ParkHub Acquires CurbTrac to Further Optimize Parking Payments

"ParkHub is dedicated to the notion that our industry's advancement relies on collaboration..." Tweet this

ParkHub's subscription-based service helps businesses increase revenue and customer satisfaction with flexible payment options, streamlined operations, and real-time data insights. The company's technology is used by hundreds of event venues, universities, and recreation sites across the United States to drive efficient and profitable parking operations. The acquisition of CurbTrac's payment management solution will extend ParkHub's offering to a broader market segment.

CurbTrac's software centralizes payment data from parking applications into a single platform, allowing cities, universities, and parking operators to offer multiple consumer payment options. The solution complements ParkHub's platform in its ability to increase operational efficiency, promote secure, contactless payments, and drive revenue.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CurbTrac, and I am thrilled to be joining the ParkHub team," said Charley DeBow, CEO of CurbTrac. "Our collaboration will allow CurbTrac to leverage ParkHub's first-class resources to refine our service, accelerate our growth, and enhance our clients' experience."

Both led by longtime, celebrated parking industry leaders, the companies plan to harness their combined perspectives and technology to continue providing exceptional service to their respective client bases.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is optimizing the world's journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the destination industry. The company's products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

About CurbTrac

CurbTrac provides enterprise mobility solutions that promote mobile payment adoption and enhance curb space management. The company's software platform centralizes parking applications, allowing clients to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and reduce capital expenditures on traditional parking payment hardware. Find out more at curbtrac.com .

Contact:

Kate Valbracht

Marketing Director

[email protected]

469.546.9760

SOURCE ParkHub

Related Links

www.parkhub.com

