ParkHub and HERE Technologies Team Up to Help Consumers Find Convenient Parking Spots and Create a Delightful Location-Enabled User Experience

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology company, has partnered with HERE, a global location data and technology platform, to help consumers easily find and pay for parking spots. In North America, ParkHub and HERE are working on integrating to the HERE platform ParkHub's growing reservoir of real-time parking inventory and data.

"By combining precision location data with advanced indoor parking and venue services, the HERE platform sits at the center of the digitalization of end-to-end journey planning and user experiences," said Jørgen Behrens, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies. "We're excited to bring together ParkHub's real-time parking inventory and HERE Indoor & Parking solutions to bring intuitive and seamless navigation capabilities to drivers - from their home, to their vehicle, to their pre-booked parking spot and on to their final destination."

Data and services from the HERE platform are utilized by businesses across industries and by public sector transportation agencies around the world to help reduce congestion and efficiently move people, goods, and services. During the past six years, the company has secured the top positions in Strategic Analytics' Location Based Service (LBS) Benchmark report on platform completeness.

Recently, the company launched HERE Indoor & Parking, combining its Indoor and Parking assets into an end-to-end parking solution for parking operators and consumers.

In partnering with ParkHub, HERE will integrate ParkHub's network of inventory into its platform to provide seamless navigation to parking spots. An initial pilot will focus on supporting Texas Rangers fans flocking to Arlington's new Globe Life Field. HERE Indoor & Parking services optimize and enhance parking and indoor venue experience through multiple apps and channels, powered by HERE's Mobile SDK and platform services.

"ParkHub has proven itself as an event-based parking management platform, and our technology performs wonderfully in that capacity," said George Baker Sr., ParkHub founder and CEO. "However, the true crux of our offering is data. We are thrilled to work with HERE to maximize the wealth of data we hold and ultimately help consumers move efficiently and delight in their destinations."

ParkHub serves professional sports teams, premier entertainment venues, universities, and state parks across the United States. The company's integrated technology helps parking operators process multiple forms of payment, validate prepaid parking passes, and improve the parking experience for fans, donors, and guests. ParkHub's actionable business intelligence system empowers users with real-time operational data and robust analytics. ParkHub manages over two million parking spots and has helped park over 32 million vehicles to date.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About ParkHub

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with numerous prepaid parking and ticketing providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

Contact: Kate Valbracht

Marketing Director

info@parkhub.com

469.546.9760

SOURCE ParkHub

Related Links

https://parkhub.com

