ParkHub and Vend Partner to Promote Contactless Access Control

Vend provides a hands-free, windows-up solution for consumers to access gated parking facilities safely. Vend installs a simple aftermarket hardware device that can open any parking gate securely using Bluetooth, eliminating the inconvenience of dealing with paper tickets, QR codes, RFID cards, and pay-on-foot stations. The Vend SDK and API provide a single integration point that mobile apps and connected vehicles can easily embed for a seamless parking experience.

"Understanding that the future state of parking will be completely digital, Vend provides the most user-friendly, touch-free access and payment solutions, helping parking facilities embrace this transition," said Mike Miele, co-founder and CEO of Vend Park. "We appreciate the opportunity to share our Bluetooth access technology with the ParkHub team and are excited to work with them to deliver a safe and seamless digital parking experience."

As the leading B2B parking technology company, ParkHub helps businesses streamline and develop more profitable operations. The company's hardware and software solutions allow operators to accept contactless payments, access real-time analytics, and integrate with major ticketing and parking reservation platforms. ParkHub's technology is utilized by over 500 parking installations across the United States, including professional sports and entertainment venues, universities, parks, and recreation sites.

About ParkHub

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with many prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr., ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

About Vend

Vend is a Boston-based technology company that provides software and hardware solutions for the parking industry. The suite of access and payment solutions span across monthly & transient parking, and are accompanied with real-time reporting, validations, dynamic rates, and other management tools. Through the Vend SDK, pre-paid parking providers, vehicle OEMs, mapping and navigation solutions and other 3rd party services can integrate Vend's functionality. Co-founded by Mike Miele and Karan Singhal, Vend is making it more convenient for drivers to park digitally. For more information, visit vendpark.io.

