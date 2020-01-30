ParkHub Supports SP+ GAMEDAY at the Big Game for the Fifth Year Running

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, SP+ GAMEDAY has teamed up with ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology provider, to help fans park in time for the Big Game. Boasting a track record of successful deployments, SP+ GAMEDAY will again leverage ParkHub's cutting-edge tools to handle the high volume of traffic at the event and get fans into their seats faster.

"It's been a great privilege supporting SP+ GAMEDAY as we've grown as a company," said George Baker Sr., founder and CEO of ParkHub. "I cannot imagine a better measure of progress than the continued opportunity to battle test our products at the highest-profile event in sports. We remain eager to deliver an increasingly refined service with each successive year."

SP+ GAMEDAY uses ParkHub's handheld mobile point-of-sale devices to securely process multiple forms of payment, including credit card and mobile payments, and validate prepaid parking passes. These capabilities reduce transaction time and speed up ingress. ParkHub's actionable business intelligence system tracks every transaction as it happens and provides real-time inventory and revenue data.

"We appreciate the support and continuous improvements ParkHub provides in servicing one of our largest operations each year," said SP+ GAMEDAY VP, Cristine Paull.

ParkHub serves professional sports teams, entertainment venues, universities, and state parks across the United States. The company's solutions help clients increase revenue, streamline operations, and improve customer experience. Over the past year, ParkHub acquired Wireless Carpark and the mobile point-of-sale division of SpotHero, secured $18 million in growth capital, and won Parking Today's Customer Service Excellence Award. Baker was named Innovator of the Year by the National Parking Association.

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with prepaid parking and ticketing providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com .

