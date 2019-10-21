ParkHub Welcomes Cliff Wickstrum as VP of Sales Operations

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology provider, today announced the company has hired Cliff Wickstrum to assume the role of VP of Sales Operations. Wickstrum is joining the organization under the direction of Laurens Eckelboom, ParkHub's Chief Revenue Officer, to optimize systems and processes integral to the company's business development.

"ParkHub is data-driven from the core. We continually seek strategies to enhance our approach so that we can do the same for our clients and prospective partners," said George Baker Sr., founder and Chief Executive Officer of ParkHub. "The fulfillment of this role speaks directly to that aim, and we are delighted to leverage Cliff's proven experience."

Prior to joining ParkHub, Wickstrum served as VP of Sales Operations and Effectiveness at ParkMobile. In his former position, Wickstrum promoted effective cross-departmental communication while providing leadership within ParkMobile's sales team as the technical product liaison and subject matter expert. As an active member of the parking industry, Wickstrum recently served on the International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) Research and DataEx committees.

ParkHub's technology improves the parking experience with streamlined operations and rich data insights. The company's innovative tools offer secure payment processing, prepaid pass validation, real-time visibility into operations, and robust analytics. ParkHub serves professional sports teams, premier entertainment venues, universities, and state parks across the United States.

"The most significant accomplishments in my career are a result of working closely with people that take pride in what they do, bringing them together to collaborate, and ultimately contributing to something larger than themselves," commented Wickstrum. "ParkHub embodies these qualities, which is why I am excited to be part of their team."

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with many prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr., ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

