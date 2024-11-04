Parking Concepts Inc. Appoints Victor Alistar as Vice President for Northern California Region

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Concepts Inc. (PCI), a national leader in parking management services and mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Victor A. Alistar as its Vice President for the Northern California Region. In this role, Victor will be responsible for overseeing PCI's operations across key markets including San Francisco, San Jose, the Peninsula, East Bay, Sacramento, Fresno, and surrounding areas.

Victor Alistar brings more than 18 years of experience in parking management, mobility, and transportation. His expertise lies in optimizing operations through innovative technologies while ensuring that both clients and employees remain a top priority.

Throughout his career, he has managed a wide range of projects in sectors such as commercial high-rise office buildings, municipalities, medical centers, universities, and mixed-use developments. Before joining PCI, Victor held senior leadership roles with a national parking operator, overseeing over 200 locations and a workforce of 300 employees across Northern California, Nevada, and Arizona.

"We are excited to welcome Victor Alistar to the PCI family," said Rafael Abanilla, Senior Vice President of Operations and Innovation at Parking Concepts Inc. Victor's proven leadership and ability to drive operational improvements without losing sight of the human element make him a perfect fit for our mission to provide innovative parking solutions while keeping clients and employees at the forefront."

Victor holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management (Cum Laude) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. His leadership style emphasizes teamwork, mentorship, and a commitment to service excellence, with technology acting as a tool to further support these values.

Commenting on his new role, Victor Alistar said, "I'm thrilled to join PCI during such an exciting period of growth. PCI is known for its forward-thinking approach to parking, but more importantly, for its dedication to both the people it serves and the people it employs. I'm eager to contribute to PCI's mission of enhancing service through innovative, practical solutions that benefit both customers and staff."

Victor's addition strengthens PCI's leadership as the company continues to focus on customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and employee engagement, with a focus on using technology to enhance the parking experience.

Founded as a customer service-oriented parking management firm in 1974, Parking Concepts, Inc. also offers transportation solutions under their business branch Transportation Concepts.

Parking Concepts, Inc. provides exemplary service to its clients and customers alike. Focusing on the customer experience more than the bottom line, Parking Concepts, Inc. has built its business model on this foundation and has been able to expand into multiple markets across the United States, deliver exceptional results, and innovative management strategies.

With a client-focused approach in every division of their business operations, PCI is set to bring smooth operations, exceptional maintenance, innovative technology, and service orientated staff members to its valued clients and patrons.

