Parking Goes Digital at Ontario International Airport

Passengers are guided through four easy steps to book parking in advance, enter and exit parking facilities:

Visit flyOntario.com and enter a check-in and return date; Choose a parking package based on the desired lot location and cost; Submit payment online; and Scan an emailed barcode upon entry and exit to the parking lot.

"The new parking feature is all about improving the airport experience," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We recognize that our customers have choices, so it is critically important that we continue to add new services and amenities which make ONT even more convenient than other airports in Southern California."

Daily and valet parking are available through the online pre-payment system which tracks available spaces and identifies options where the greatest savings are available.

"Flights are booked in advance. Hotels are booked in advance. There is no reason for parking to be such a guessing game. This service removes the stress of wondering if there will be an affordable parking spot waiting for you," said Martin Jones, president and CEO of MAG USA, developer of the online reservation system.

MAG USA is utilizing advanced bookings to enable dynamic pricing and yield management through the introduction of occupancy-based pricing techniques that share similar fundamentals with the airline and hotel industry. Their overall parking ecosystem is supported by a propriety business intelligence suite that enables in-depth data analytics through customized dashboards, reporting, visualization and forecasting tools all managed by the MAG team.

Travelers will still have the option of paying for parking at the time they exit ONT using the existing system, but to qualify for special pricing they must book in advance online.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About MAG USA

Launched in 2015, MAG USA is the United States' 'go-to' organization for delivering market-leading commercial airport solutions with a focus on premium common use Escape Lounges, digitally driven Car Parking Services, as well as P3, Retail and Terminal Developments. MAG USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manchester Airport Group, UK (MAG) which owns and operates Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports. MAG generates the largest airport parking revenue in the world and will generate approximately $250m in parking revenue in 2018. | MAGworld.com

