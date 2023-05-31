Parking Guidance Systems, LLC Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary

The parking guidance distributor has expanded from two employees, in a shared office, to thirty-three spread out among six office locations.

HOUSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Guidance Systems, LLC (PGS), the nation's largest reseller and installer of Indect Parking Guidance technology, celebrates its 10-year anniversary today, May 31, 2023. PGS, who provides custom, technology-driven parking guidance solutions in parking structures serving a broad range of industries, has gained a reputation for its efficient design, installation, and support services.

PGS sells and installs parking guidance technology to help customers find spaces faster and improve overall parking garage space utilization.
Ten Years of Advancing the Parking Guidance Industry
"When we opened our doors ten years ago, we understood the only way to succeed in this business was to only represent the best parking guidance technology and to always make good on our promise of supporting our customers after the sale," said Chandrea Frantz, President and Chief Marketing Officer at PGS. "This is such a competitive business, and we knew there was no room for inferior products or service."

Sticking to its credo, over the last decade PGS has experienced steady growth and success, driven in part by its culture of excellence, instilled early on, and an extremely committed employee base. "We've built a great team where everyone understands the importance of their role, and what it takes to successfully complete a project," added Derek Frantz, PGS, Vice President. "We strive for 100% customer satisfaction, and I believe our reputation in the industry speaks for itself."

From its first installation at DFW airport in 2013, where the company installed single space sensors and way finding signage, to its most recent that features a complex combination of camera-based monitoring technology, outdoor detection systems, custom built programmable LED matrix signs, and "find my car" kiosks, PGS has come a long way over the last 10 years.

PGS currently has 33 employees and has expanded to 6 offices strategically located in Texas, Florida, California, and most recently Virginia. With nearly 200 parking assets currently being monitored by the company, and another 50 in progress, PGS continues to set the bar high with its industry-leading solutions and support, year after year.

About Parking Guidance Systems, LLC

PGS, a certified women's business enterprise, specializes in providing tailored parking guidance solutions to address challenges at airports, entertainment venues, hospitals, mixed-use developments, corporate and college campuses, casinos, resorts, and hotels, to name a few. With more than 30 years of combined experience in the parking industry, PGS works directly with its clients to increase utilization, improve safety, maximize efficiency, optimize occupancy, and boost revenue.

To learn more about PGS please visit www.parkingguidancesystems.com.

