Parking Guidance Systems, LLC Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

RICHMOND, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Guidance Systems, LLC, a business specializing in delivering custom parking technology solutions to improve the customer parking experience, is proud to announce it has received national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Chandrea Frantz, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Parking Guidance Systems, LLC

"It is truly an honor for our company to receive Women's Business Enterprise certification. It's important for more companies like ours, where women are the majority owners, to be recognized. Until we started going through the certification process, I had no idea just how many women-owned and operated businesses were out there," said Chandrea Frantz, President and Chief Marketing Officer. "I believe we have come a long way in leveling the playing field, and I am proud to be a part of that movement and recognition through WBENC."

WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the WBEA is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About Parking Guidance Systems, LLC:

PGS specializes in providing tailored solutions for a range of parking needs. With more than 30 years of combined experience in the parking industry, PGS works directly with its clients to increase utilization, improve safety, maximize efficiency, optimize occupancy and boost revenue. To learn more about Parking Guidance Systems, LLC, please visit www.parkingguidancesystems.com

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than a thousand corporations, representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities, accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

