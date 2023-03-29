Parking Guidance Systems Teams up with DGM Racing after "Park it" Incident Involving Driver Josh Williams

The parking technology company to be primary sponsor on team's No. 91 and No. 92 car

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Guidance Systems, LLC (PGS), the nation's largest reseller and installer of Indect Parking Guidance technology, announced today its promotion partnership with DGM Racing. PGS who provides custom, technology-driven parking management solutions for busy parking structures, hopes to help guide the team's drivers to victory this season. The partnership kicks off this weekend at Richmond Raceway with Alex Labbé and DGM Racing's No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro. Parking Guidance Systems will serve as the primary sponsor for several races for both Alex Labbé and Josh Williams.

Parking Guidance Systems, LLC sponsoring DGM racing No. 91 and No. 92 car after "Park it" NASCAR race incident.

NASCAR Race "Park It" Incident Leads to Partnership

"I'm thrilled to welcome Parking Guidance Systems to the No. 92 and for their support of our team as a whole by sponsoring Alex Labbé for a couple of races," said Josh Williams, driver of the No. 92. "In the future, I won't have to worry about where to park using PGS's technology; if only Atlanta Motor Speedway had it in place."

"We are thrilled to be partner with Josh and DGM racing and hope that our parking guidance system will improve Josh's parking experiences in the future," said Derek Frantz, Vice President at PGS. "We believe our company and mission to improve parking across the country is a perfect fit with Josh and his current situation."

Using Indect parking guidance technology, PGS prides itself in installing parking space sensors, and signage throughout a garage, to allow for fast, efficient and legal customer parking, something that Josh Williams can relate to after parking his Coolray No. 92 on the start-finish line at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The controversial #ParkIt move earned him a NASCAR mandated one-week vacation from racing and an abundance of media attention. In the spotlight, Williams capitalized on the opportunity to share about his annual Josh Williams Hospital Tour and his work with children's hospitals around the country.

The Parking Guidance Systems No. 91 Chevrolet will debut in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway this weekend. Practice and Qualifying will take place Saturday morning before the race at 8:00 a.m. ET, and the race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET. All on track activity will be televised live on FS1.

Parking Guidance Systems provides custom parking solutions for many industries including airports, shopping malls, city garages, college campuses, and hospitals. Sharing an interest in state-of-the-art parking solutions and their work with healthcare facilities, Parking Guidance Systems knew DGM Racing was the perfect team to help promote its company.

About PGS

PGS, a certified women's business enterprise, specializes in providing tailored guidance solutions for a range of parking needs. With more than 30 years of combined experience in the parking industry, PGS works directly with its clients to increase utilization, improve safety, maximize efficiency, optimize occupancy and boost revenue.

To learn more about PGS please visit www.parkingguidancesystems.com.

About DGM Racing

DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding four NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. Going into the 2023 season, the team has more than 179 Top-20 race finishes and five Top-20 finishes in driver standings between 2020-2022.

For additional information, go to: www.dgmracing.com

