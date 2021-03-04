Parking Management Software for Residential Property Owners Strengthens Lot Security, Mitigates Abuse

When parking spaces are in short supply, violations and abuse increase as do requirements for management involvement. Tweet this

Residents of apartments, condominiums, HOAs and student housing complexes use the easy Reliant Parking app to register their vehicles and order parking permits online. They also can order and receive digital guest parking permits. Vehicle and permit data are updated in real-time for property managers, who can view accurate data 24/7 and determine the appropriate level of enforcement. Reliant Parking is the first in the industry to provide a 24/7 resident support call center.

"When parking spaces are in short supply due to uneven unit-to-space ratios or demand, violations and abuse increase as do requirements for management involvement," adds Wexler. "But when all residents on the property are registered and accountable, and accurate vehicle and permit data are available 24/7, enforcement will have solid data to consistently enforce property parking rules and stop abuse. Consistent enforcement yields consistent resident compliance."

To learn more and book a free Parking Strategy Audit, visit ReliantParking.com.

About Reliant Parking

Founded in 2012 by security industry veteran Kevin Wexler, former CEO of Summit Security, Reliant Parking is a leading full-service software company supporting property management, apartment and condominium communities, student housing, and HOAs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Reliant Parking offers technology-integrated property and parking management solutions nationwide. With strong and lasting partnerships in residential, education, commercial, and retail, Reliant Parking helps find app-based solutions to help empower those it serves. To learn more about Reliant Parking, visit www.reliantparking.com.

SOURCE Reliant Parking

Related Links

http://www.reliantparking.com

