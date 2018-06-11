ParkinGo Brings the Blockchain to Mobility

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ParkinGo, Europe's leading network of Parking Services, has today announced the launch of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to the public. The twenty year strong enterprise has transformed "car service" into "customer service" with 55 parking locations across Europe next to useful locations including airports and train stations. The move onto the blockchain will bring a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customer transactions every year who leave their vehicles with ParkinGo when they travel.

Commencing June 12th till June 27th, members of the public can purchase GOTokens, a utility token that gives access to the benefits of the ParkinGO network, being immediately spendable on the network the following day.

The ICO will be held exclusively on Eidoo's popular ICO Engine, which provides companies with the opportunity to safely and efficiently fundraise on the blockchain (http://www.eidoo.io).

ParkinGO's success to date stems from its network of highly accessible and reliable car parking and transfer services to independent travellers, tour operators, travel agencies, and a wide range of affiliates.

Every vehicle entering a ParkinGO location is scanned with high-end technology to accurately assess the condition of the vehicle down to the slightest scratch. The scan is a guarantee of quality, providing the reassurance at heart of the ParkinGO approach.

Beyond parking, customers enjoy a raft of extra services including 24/7 airport shuttle services, car valeting, refuelling, tyre changes, and car delivery to the airport.

Users of GOTokens will have priority access to all ParkinGO Group services, such as first in line check-in and transfer, guaranteed reserved parking, even during high seasons, and access to a reward system that provides users with extra tokens for providing feedback, checking in online, or buying extra services.

The goal of the ICO is to raise $10M which will help drive the international expansion of ParkinGO: 45% will go to business development and marketing, 28% to team growth, 20% into software and technology, 5% into G&A, and 2% into other activities.

80% of GoTokens have already been successfully sold pre-ICO to reservation contracts, leaving 20% of remaining tokens for sale to customers and clients to buy into the service they are using.

For further information on the ParkinGo ICO including the whitepaper visit the public website here.