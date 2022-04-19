ParkingZone Reaches 35 Year Milestone; Still Driven to Provide Solutions

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I just realized…It's been 35 Years," Mark Curtis, Founder and CEO of Pacific Cascade Corporation/ParkingZone and more.

Since founding Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) in 1987, They've been committed to finding and producing the most reliable and essential products needed to assist parking operators to effectively manage a successful parking operation.

ParkingZone Reaches 35 Year Milestone

PCC is the parent company for ParkingZone, DGM Systems - Parking & Revenue Control Specialists, Gorilla Post Magnetic Mounting System, GreenDrop Recycling Stations, and TrafficZone. From their humble beginnings, they've grown to become the most comprehensive Parking Supply Company resource.

Throughout their thirty-five years, ParkingZone has not only curated the most innovative and essential parking products, they have also developed some great exclusive and proprietary products along the way.

Exclusive Chalk Stick Tire Marker

ParkingZone developed a distinct 48-inch telescoping Chalk Stick Tire Marker to label tires the easy way, without stooping or kneeling.





ParkingZone developed a distinct 48-inch telescoping Chalk Stick Tire Marker to label tires the easy way, without stooping or kneeling. Gorilla Post System

Developed with City of Portland , the exclusive, patented Gorilla Post System has been a proven asset in major cities who employ the Multi-space Parking System for temporarily reserving parking spaces. The tamper resistant magnetic Gorilla Posts delineators and bollards are great at creating temporary traffic and pedestrian patterns.





Developed with , the exclusive, patented Gorilla Post System has been a proven asset in major cities who employ the Multi-space Parking System for temporarily reserving parking spaces. The tamper resistant magnetic Gorilla Posts delineators and bollards are great at creating temporary traffic and pedestrian patterns. PVC Gate Arm and bracket developed

PCC developed this 10-Foot PVC Gate Arm for easy installation and provides an impressive barrier with less risk of damaging automobiles through its unique, lightweight, PVC plastic design.





PCC developed this 10-Foot PVC Gate Arm for easy installation and provides an impressive barrier with less risk of damaging automobiles through its unique, lightweight, PVC plastic design. GreenDrop Recycling & Composting Stations

The uniquely successful GreenDrop Recycling Station was designed through the efforts of the Portland Trail Blazers Head Office to reduce their environmental footprint, minimizing expenses, sustainable, and being fiscally responsible. Extensive research resulted in an ADA conforming station made of recycled plastic allows guests to send compostable items to a proper facility instead of a landfill, as well as recyclable items.





The uniquely successful GreenDrop Recycling Station was designed through the efforts of the Portland Trail Blazers Head Office to reduce their environmental footprint, minimizing expenses, sustainable, and being fiscally responsible. Extensive research resulted in an ADA conforming station made of recycled plastic allows guests to send compostable items to a proper facility instead of a landfill, as well as recyclable items. Magnetic Gorilla Guard

A specially-modified Gorilla Post, solves the requirement regarding hazard zones around heavy equipment. The requirement addresses the equipment's rotating superstructure poses a risk of striking and injuring an employee. The Gorilla Guard flexes and attaches to and moves with the heavy equipment's Swing/Crush Hazard Zone.

ParkingZone developed some great friends and associations, for this the company is truly grateful. They will continue to strive for excellent customer service and look forward to assisting customers to meet any challenge.

The company would like to thank their customers for their continued support in their first thirty-five years, they look forward to exciting developments in the parking industry, and will continue to grow the most comprehensive Parking Supply Company resource many years into the future.

ParkingZone is proud to supply the parking industry with the best products available. Call them at 1-800-292-7275, chat with them from the website, or message them online if you have any questions about your needs and challenges. ParkingZone is available from 8am to 5pm PST, Monday through Friday.

CONTACT PERSON:

Mark A. Curtis

President and CEO

Pacific Cascade Corporation

14208 N.W. 3rd Court • Suite 200

Vancouver, WA 98685

1-800-292-7275 ext. 203

[email protected]

ParkingZone.com

ABOUT PACIFIC CASCADE CORPORATION

Since 1987, Pacific Cascade Corporation has been providing the Parking, Hospitality, Traffic Enforcement, and Environmental Sustainability Industries with products to manage and support their effective operational needs. parkingzone.com

SOURCE Pacific Cascade Corp.; ParkingZone