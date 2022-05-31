ParkingZone to Introduce New Exciting Technology as North American Master Distributor for Parklio ™ Smart Parking Barrier and Gateway

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parklio is the first and currently the only smartphone-controlled parking barrier that protects parking places and enables key sharing among the users. With Parklio you can easily control and share your parking place with other users and guests through the free mobile application.

Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) was founded in 1987 by Mark Curtis, and through its ParkingZone division has become the parking industry go-to resource for all necessary products to efficiently operate a parking lot or garage. ParkingZone has been chosen as the Master distribution partner for the Parklio Smart Parking Barrier and Gateway throughout North America.

"We are very proud to have the honor of being the first distributor of the Parklio Smart Parking Barriers in the U.S. and Canadian markets. These Parking Barriers are unsurpassed in performance and innovative features," stated Curtis.

The Parklio Smart Parking Barriers have had a really diverse client base throughout Europe that includes universities, cities, municipalities, hotels, and parking lots.

The Smart Parking Barriers have a galvanized steel base and powder coated components which allows the barrier to withstand up to 9 tons of load while weighing only 33 lbs. The vandal-proof design will protect the barrier from tampering and damage. All you have to do is fasten Parklio with the provided screws to the ground and guarantee your parking place will be protected. The barriers have a set of sensors that detect vehicle departures and close automatically, resulting in a worry-free experience.

The barrier and all its components are designed and made to endure severe weather conditions such as rain, snow and extreme temperatures. In case of an excessive force, replacement of the safety pin is quick and easy. The safety pin also allows for manual control of the barrier.

Parklio barrier comes with rechargeable li-ion batteries which can last up to 1 year on one charge and there is also an option for constant supply with 90V-250V AC. it is also equipped with a modern solar panel for sustainable autonomy.

Ethan Curtis, Mark's eldest son, has been involved with ParkingZone product sales for the past 7 years, and was tasked with finding a high-end frictionless parking solution after customer interest arose. Parklio emerged as a unique, creative and well-made solution when compared to less-capable competitor devices.

"Traveling to Croatia to meet Parklio's team and see their operations was a terrific experience. I was immediately impressed by the clinical precision and attention to detail in all aspects of their business operation and product development. We are very excited to be bringing a cutting-edge piece of technology and industry-first to the North American markets like the Parklio Smart Barrier and Gateway," said Ethan.

"We are super excited to be entering the USA market. We couldn't have chosen a better partner than Pacific Cascade Corporation and we are looking forward to solving many parking problems across the States," said Parklio CEO Dario Boras.

ParkingZone is proud to supply the parking industry with the best products available. Call us at 1-800-292-7275, chat with us from our website, or message us online if you have any questions about your needs and challenges. We are available from 8am to 5pm PST, Monday through Friday.

