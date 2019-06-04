Parkinson's disease forecast and market analysis to 2035
Jun 04, 2019, 19:16 ET
NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disease Overview
Parkinson's disease is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by tremors, rigidity, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), and postural instability. Patients also experience significant non-motor symptoms including changes in cognition and mood, sleep disturbances, and autonomic dysfunction. The condition is caused by the degeneration of dopamine-producing cells of the substantia nigra. Parkinson's disease is incurable, but non-fatal, resulting in poor quality of life and increasing disability as the disease progresses.
Market Snapshot
New adjunctive therapies, a rising elderly population, and US drug price inflation will drive wider market growth.
Levodopa products dominate treatment practices in both early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease.
Aging populations will drive growth in the diagnosed prevalent patient population over the forecast period.
Several new drugs have recently launched in the market, with a wide variety of mechanisms and indications.
The Parkinson's disease pipeline is targeted against underserved late-stage patients experiencing motor fluctuations.
