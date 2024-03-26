Parkinson's Foundation and Rock Steady Boxing Announce National Team Partnership of Moving Day, a Walk for Parkinson's

Partnership will raise awareness of PD and the importance of exercise

INDIANAPOLIS and NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Steady Boxing, a nonprofit gym that provides a unique exercise program specifically designed for Parkinson's disease (PD), has partnered with the Parkinson's Foundation as a National Team for Moving Day, a Walk for Parkinson's. Moving Day is the Foundation's signature fundraising event and a movement for more awareness, funding, and understanding of PD. As a National Team, Rock Steady will strive to raise awareness for PD, enhance company culture, and increase reach by connecting with thousands of other supporters across the country.

"At Rock Steady, we are very excited about serving as a National Team for Parkinson's Foundation Moving Day events around the country," said Ryan Cotton, president and CEO of Rock Steady Boxing. "The Parkinson's Foundation has long been a supporter of Rock Steady affiliate locations and we look forward to working with our 800+ affiliate locations to bring together the Parkinson's community to raise awareness of PD and the importance of exercise for people with this diagnosis."

With nearly one million people affected in the U.S. and 10 million people worldwide, PD is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's. While PD varies from person to person, studies show that regular exercise can improve PD symptoms and can improve overall quality of life.

Founded in 2006, Rock Steady is one of three organizations that is an Accredited Exercise Education program by the Parkinson's Foundation. Its non-contact, boxing-based curriculum is adapted and designed specifically to address the symptoms of PD and provide physical benefits including improved walking and balance, decreased falls and hospitalizations, and in some cases, significantly slows the progression of the disease. Exercise programs, like Rock Steady, may also help individuals with PD improve their overall quality of life by decreasing fatigue, depression and anxiety.

"I'm so happy that Rock Steady Boxing will now be part of all Moving Day events across the country, particularly for those in the community who have yet to experience it," said Terri Weymouth, who was diagnosed at age 55 and is an active boxer in the program since 2009. "My diminished symptoms and great physical condition are proof that exercise is truly as important as the experts stress it is for people living with Parkinson's."

The emphasis that Moving Day events place on the benefits of exercise for PD symptoms provides a platform for Rock Steady to raise awareness and collaborate with organizations and individuals dedicated to serving the PD community. Since 2011, Moving Day events around the country have gathered over 186,000 participants and raised $45 million to fund cutting-edge research and community programs.

The Parkinson's Foundation will also expand its footprint by bringing exercise programs like Rock Steady to three all-new Moving Day event locations this year. Moving Day Salt Lake City and Moving Day Portland, Maine will take place for the first time this spring on Saturday, May 4 and Saturday, June 1, respectively. The all-new Moving Day Indianapolis joins the movement during the organization's fall season on Saturday, September 21.

For more information on how to participate in a Moving Day event near you, visit MovingDayWalk.org or call the Parkinson's Foundation free Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636) for assistance in English or Spanish.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

About Rock Steady Boxing

Rock Steady Boxing equips affiliates and empowers coaches to improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson's disease. Founded in Indianapolis in 2006, the non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum is adapted and designed specifically to address symptoms of Parkinson's disease and is one of the most recognized exercise programs specifically for Parkinson's disease with over 800+ affiliate locations. To find a Rock Steady Boxing class near you, visit RockSteadyBoxing.org or connect with Rock Steady Boxing on Facebook and Instagram.

