New Public Service Announcement (PSA) Features People Living with Parkinson's

NEW YORK & MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced "Find Real Answers" as this year's Parkinson's Awareness Month campaign, aimed at connecting people to reliable, science–backed information while amplifying the real-life experiences of the more than one million people living with Parkinson's disease (PD) across the country.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/parkinsons-foundation/9343151-en-parkinsons-foundation-launches-find-real-answers-campaign-for-awareness-month

The ''Find Real Answers'' campaign features the faces and families of real people with Parkinson’s who have turned to the Foundation for support, and whose experiences have led them to become PD advocates. Speed Speed Bob Baittie, who lives with PD, said, ''After living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) for 14 years, I find the most hope in connecting with people who are newly diagnosed.'' Myrella Guzman, care partner to her father, Fidel, said, ''When my father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s five years ago, I knew I needed to find out every single thing about Parkinson’s.''

"Many of the 90,000 people in the U.S. who will be diagnosed with Parkinson's this year may feel overwhelmed by the many and often complex questions that follow," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. "As a trusted source for reliable information, we want to help people understand PD and connect with the tools they need to live better."

This April, the Foundation encourages people to explore multiple ways to get answers to a variety of PD questions, including using its new AI-powered chat tool, Ask PAM (Parkinson's Assistance Messenger), which delivers trusted answers sourced from Parkinson.org. For personalized support, individuals can call the Foundation's Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636) to speak with an information specialist and receive answers in English and Spanish.

The Foundation also launched a new public service announcement (PSA) in both English and Spanish, featuring real people within the PD community who have turned to the Foundation for advice and support, and whose experiences with the Foundation have led them to become PD advocates. These inspiring stories can be found at Parkinson.org/PSA.

"For most people and their families, a Parkinson's diagnosis is difficult to process, and many people respond by isolating themselves," said Robert Baittie, who has been an outspoken advocate for the PD community since his diagnosis 14 years ago, and is also featured in the PSA. "Yet it was the Parkinson's Foundation that helped me find the PD-specific support and community I needed, when I needed it. By sharing practical insight and experiences, and emphasizing the importance of perspective and mindfulness, today I find hope in connecting with people who are newly diagnosed."

The Foundation has also created an interactive quiz as a key feature of this year's campaign featured on Parkinson.org/Awareness. The quiz tests participants' knowledge about PD, encouraging them to find real answers across various channels. After each question, participants see the correct answer and are directed to helpful resources for more information.

To learn more about the Find Real Answers campaign, visit Parkinson.org/Awareness or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636) for assistance in English or Spanish.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., trouble sleeping, loss of smell and depression). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Melissa Nobles Gonzalez

Public Relations Manager

Parkinson's Foundation

[email protected]

(305) 537-9134





SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation