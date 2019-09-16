Parkit Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: PKT;OTCQX: PKTEF) would like to announce that effective November 30, 2019, David Delaney will step down as Executive Chairman of the Company. David Delaney will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company and will continue to act as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Avi Geller will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across the United States and Canada. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parkitenterprise.com/

