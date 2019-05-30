Parkit Enterprise Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: PKT;OTCQX: PKTEF), a real estate company engaged in the acquisition, asset management and disposition of niche real estate assets, today announced that Executive Chairman, David Delaney, will present at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM Pacific Time at the Luxe Hotel located at 11461 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. A copy of the Company's slide presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.parkitenterprise.com from Thursday May 30.

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Parkit Management should contact Shoni Bernard at shoni@parkitenterprise.com.

For further information on the Company please see the Company's financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended January 31, 2019 available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise is a real estate investment company engaged in the acquisition, asset management and disposition of niche real estate assets. Currently the company has investments in income producing parking facilities in New Haven, East Granby, Nashville and Denver. As asset manager and investor, the company has several sources of revenue including management fees, acquisition fees, and earnings in equity. The company's investment strategy is to realize the value of in its portfolio of assets through selective monetization, and to redeploy the capital into higher yielding investments. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including statements as to: the Company's belief regarding anticipated distributions from the Joint Venture. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include such matters as the operations of the Joint Venture and its ability to complete asset sales and refinancings. Any forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parkitenterprise.com/

