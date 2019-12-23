parkken app's New Parking Gauge Looks to Be a Game Changer

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC is the crucible of urban parking, both on its popular streets and in its crowded garages. The competition is fierce and parking regulations are arcane and confusing even to longtime residents. To help the city's residents and visitors make sense of it all, there have been many innovators and many apps and maps. The latest parkken iteration from Parallel Spaces Maps, LLC offers the Parking Gauge: a new graphic that shows an instant 12-hour view of street parking rules for noncommercial drivers.

Parking Gauge View Area Gauge View

The parkken Parking Gauge displays a clocklike sweep of parking rules in Red, Blue or Green swaths to show if street parking is Prohibited (red), Metered (blue) or Free (green) for any block, during any 12-hour period. The graphic is accessible for all Manhattan addresses you select or input and can be switched to Text mode which offers a more detailed word-for-word evaluation of parking rules for the particular time and place you choose. The user can toggle back and forth from the Parking Gauge view of the parking rules to the Text mode version with a screen Tap.

This 12-hour Parking Gauge can also be accessed in a wider Area Gauge view. The broader Area Gauge feature shows Parking Gauges for the surrounding area of your query. In Area Gauge view, a cluster of Parking Gauges for the neighboring area of your parking query will appear on the background map. This enables users to see if legal parking might be more likely on nearby blocks.

The first parkken app was launched as a map that used original symbols to convey the parking rules on each block. That map and its unique symbols is the background of all parkken app parking queries and can still provide a far reaching and long term picture of the parking rules anywhere in Manhattan. The next parkken version introduced the CAN I PARK HERE? query box that gave detailed word-for-word calculations of parking rules for any requested time and place. This latest Parking Gauge option breaks down those word-for-word calculations into a simple graphic. The Parking Gauge exhibits the kind of quick, 12-hour view of parking rules that drivers most often need. For a result longer than the Parking Gauge 12-hour period, the word-for-word translation of parking rules and even the background map and symbols can still be used to give a user the bigger picture.

No matter how well informed a driver may be about street parking, there are times when any parking space is hard to find and even the most frugal drivers look for pay parking. The parkken app currently shows garage and lot locations and will ultimately feature coupons and other savings discounts when offered. If you are running late, select any Garage/Lot icon for more information or to see if immediate parkken bargains are available.

Tom Hibbard, the originator of the parkken street parking map, boasts "Finally NYC has a complete digital solution for making sense of New York's parking regulations. With its additional Garage and Lots information, we expect the Parking Gauge to one day be standard in every car."

Parking in NYC is challenging and sometimes mind boggling. To help make sense of it all, the original parkken app translated Manhattan's confusing parking regulations into a map full with block-by-block Parking Clock Symbols. Then parkken introduced queries which rendered those symbols into plain English. Finally, the Parking Gauge reveals those block-by-block queries in a glance.

For further information, contact:

Tom Hibbard, Parallel Spaces Maps, LLC.

Office: (888) 775-7353

http://www.parkken.com

SOURCE Parallel Spaces Maps, LLC

Related Links

http://www.parallelspaces.com

