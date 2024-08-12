PARKLAND ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) announced today that it has priced its previously announced private offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 at an issue price of par. The notes will pay a fixed rate of interest of 6.625% per annum.

Parkland intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the repayment of a portion of the outstanding drawings under its credit facilities.

Parkland Corporation Logo

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the notes in any state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may be offered and sold outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. In addition, the notes have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The notes will be offered and sold in Canada on a private placement basis only to "accredited investors" pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including the closing of the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering if and when closed. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Parkland does not undertake any obligation, except as required under applicable law, to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For Further Information: Investor Inquiries: 1-855-355-1051, [email protected]; Media Inquiries: 1-855-301-5427, [email protected]

