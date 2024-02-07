Parkland appoints James Neate to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) today is pleased to announce the appointment of investment banking executive, James Neate to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective February 10, 2024.

"James is a seasoned executive with significant expertise working within the many markets that Parkland serves," said Steven Richardson, Chairman of the Board. "His international banking expertise coupled with his understanding of markets in Canada, the Caribbean and South America is invaluable to Parkland. James' ability to provide strategic insight into global growth opportunities will add additional bench strength to our Board as we continue to advance our strategy to deliver long-term value to all shareholders. We are delighted to welcome James to our Board."

Mr. Neate's career spans more than three decades in the Canadian banking industry at Scotiabank. In his time, he held increasingly senior roles, with his most recent as President and Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. In this role, he held global management responsibility for Investment Banking, Global Business Payments, and Corporate Banking.

Mr. Neate's appointment forms part of Parkland's strategic Board renewal process that has been ongoing for the past 12 months and added three highly experienced directors to Parkland. Collaborating with two global search firms, Parkland has been adhering to a prudent refreshment of its Board, blending continuity with fresh perspectives to ensure a governance structure that supports Parkland's long-term objectives.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our vast retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast EV charging. Parkland's proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, and is driven by scale, our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently and integrating successfully.

Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

