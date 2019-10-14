Parkland Cares Presents $161,000 in Grants to Local Mental Health and Wellness Providers: Community Funding Now Totals $400,000

With recent student suicides devastating the community, the Eagles' Haven Wellness Center has seen an influx of people seeking its services, says Parkland Cares executive director Stacey Udine. "When I learned that, I knew right away that Eagles' Haven would be one of our grantees," Udine says. "It's a strong, well-run organization. I'm honored Parkland Cares can contribute to its success."

Eagles' Haven director Julie Gordon was equally honored, "Eagles' Haven is here to serve the community and Parkland Cares has made it possible for us to offer crisis counseling." Eagles' Haven received $25,000. Parkland Cares also awarded:

$30,000 to Children's Bereavement Center, which has served South Florida for 21 years and is now enabled to serve Parkland through this Parkland Cares grant.

Parkland Cares Founder Howard Dvorkin, CPA also announced that in less than two years, Parkland Cares has funded $400,000 in long-term and short-term mental health programs. "When we launched Parkland Cares, I never expected so many amazing people would offer their support," Dvorkin says. "That's the reason we've been able to accomplish so much so fast."

Parkland Cares board member Don Silvestri wasn't as surprised as Dvorkin. "I've never underestimated the dedication of this community," says Silvestri, who's president of Debt.com. "I've seen Parkland and Coral Springs refuse to let this tragedy define it. I've seen Broward County rally to support its neighbors. I've seen South Florida stand up in support. And I've seen this nation watching our efforts – and being encouraged by our success."

About: Parkland Cares mission is to provide immediate and long-term funding and awareness for mental health counseling for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors, their families and the community-at-large.

