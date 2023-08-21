Parkland Cares' Ultimate Night Out Raises Money for Mental Health Nonprofits in Need

The fourth annual event presented by Broward Health and supported by debt.com will include exotic cars in a state-of-the-art showroom – while helping the South Florida community heal from trauma.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, Parkland Cares becomes Parkland Cars by taking over the luxury showroom of Carrio Motor Cars in Fort Lauderdale.

Since 2018, the fundraising charity has granted over $1.1 million to South Florida nonprofits to aid them in providing continual care and services. Parkland Cares hopes to raise a significant sum at the upcoming event to help providers get through the remainder of the year.

Join us for an exclusive evening of fine wine, spirits, food, and entertainment surrounded by supercars and exotic automobiles! Funds raised will benefit Parkland Cares and be used for trauma and mental health services for South Florida community members. Carrio Motors is located at 5120 N SR 7 Fort Lauderdale FL 33319.

"This is the first event of the season, and we want to do it right," says Parkland Cares executive director Stacey Udine. "And there's no better way to kick-off event season than by having a turbo-charged event at Carrio Motors, bringing together some of South Florida most philanthropic and generous donors, business leaders, and community leaders to network. The Ultimate Night Out will have high-end food, wine, and entertainment by a Brazilian dance troupe."

Guests will dine on lobster rolls, beef tenderloin sliders, and a sample of caviar while sipping Provocativo champagne. Rare Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, and Maseratis will surround the room. A live auction from Grandstand Sports and Memorabilia will feature an extensive selection of items that will entice every sports fan, music lover, and gifts giver.

The event is once again presented by Broward Health, which has been a sponsor from the very first Ultimate Night Out. "By participating in this event, we are actively advocating for improved mental health services and resources within our community," says Broward Health Coral Springs Chief Nursing Officer Melissa Leamon. "I am proud to stand alongside the community, as we work together to raise awareness and funds for mental health.

Statistics show that mental health issues are on the rise. At the same time, access to care is becoming more difficult, notes Parkland Cares founder Howard Dvorkin, CPA. "The world has no shortage of tragedy, but I believe we owe it to our communities and ourselves to help our neighbors who are suffering," Dvorkin says. "Parkland Cares is our way of doing that."

New to the Parkland Cares donor list is Amazon, which has recently expanded its charitable giving in South Florida. "Amazon is proud to support Parkland Cares' work in providing funding and awareness for trauma care and mental health services in the South Florida community," says Angelica Santibanez, Amazon's Community Engagement Lead for South Florida. "We hope our investment and commitment to Parkland Cares will further their mission to the local community."

Generous sponsors of this event include AI Media, The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, Carrio Motor Cars, Debt.com, Foundation Risk Partners of Florida, Fuzzy's Vodka, Hoffman's Chocolates, LifeRoc Capital, Lifestyle Media Group, M&M Private Lending Group, Nina's Jewelry & Watches, Nova Southeastern University's College of Psychology, Over The Top Rental Linens, Polanco Caviar, Provocativo, Retreaver, Silver Lining Catering, Sip Channe, StevenDouglas, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Terra Group, Vertical Bridge, and 4EverYoung Anti-Aging Solutions.

For ticket and sponsorship information please visit ParklandCares.org/UNO.

About Parkland Cares: Founded in honor of those impacted by the Parkland, FL tragedy of 2018, Parkland Cares provides funding and awareness for trauma care and mental health services by awarding grants to local non-profit agencies who provide counseling for those in the South Florida community affected by trauma. To read more about Parkland Cares visit ParklandCares.org.

About Broward Health: Broward Health is a nationally recognized health system in South Florida. As one of the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the U.S., Broward Health boasts two trauma centers and virtually every health specialty, offering compassionate, personalized care across its four hospitals and more than 50 health centers and physician practices. As a leader in advanced healthcare for 85 years, Broward Health has a robust graduate education program and international services. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Debt.com; Parkland Cares