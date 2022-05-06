Parkland Corporation Announces the Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

May 06, 2022, 00:11 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation, ("Parkland", "We", the "Company", or "Our") (TSX: PKI) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 5, 2022 (the "Meeting").
The Company is pleased to announce that all ten of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2022 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of the Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as Parkland's auditor at the Meeting.
The results of these votes, as well as the results for the other items of business considered at the Meeting, are set out below:
Election of directors of Parkland for the ensuing year.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%For
|
Votes Withheld
|
%Withheld
|
John F. Bechtold
|
69,559,297
|
98.29%
|
1,213,403
|
1.71%
|
Lisa Colnett
|
68,708,391
|
97.08%
|
2,064,309
|
2.92%
|
Robert Espey
|
70,638,802
|
99.81%
|
133,898
|
0.19%
|
Tim W. Hogarth
|
68,645,703
|
96.99%
|
2,126,997
|
3.01%
|
Richard Hookway
|
69,628,364
|
98.38%
|
1,144,336
|
1.62%
|
Angela John
|
70,628,630
|
99.80%
|
144,070
|
0.20%
|
Jim Pantelidis
|
68,409,931
|
96.66%
|
2,362,769
|
3.34%
|
Steven Richardson
|
67,676,971
|
95.63%
|
3,095,729
|
4.37%
|
David A. Spencer
|
63,034,974
|
89.07%
|
7,737,726
|
10.93%
|
Deborah Stein
|
67,910,704
|
95.96%
|
2,861,996
|
4.04%
The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
|
Votes For
|
70,545,377
|
99.24%
|
Votes Withheld
|
537,255
|
0.76%
The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland's approach to executive compensation as more particularly set forth and described in the Information Circular.
|
Votes For
|
62,564,610
|
88.40%
|
Votes Against
|
8,208,090
|
11.60%
Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR.
Parkland's purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. We serve essential needs in our communities, providing our customers with the essential fuels they depend on to get around, quality foods and convenience items, while helping them achieve their goals of lowering their environmental impact. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant brands, we serve well over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and Central and South America.
In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the essential fuels our diverse customers depend on; we are leading our customers through the energy transition. From electric vehicle charging, renewable fuels, solar energy and compliance and carbon offset trading, we are leaders in helping our customers lower their environmental impact.
Parkland's proven strategy is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing, and diversifying our retail business into food, convenience, and renewable energy solutions and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.
SOURCE Parkland Corporation
Share this article