Parkland Teens To Speak At We Are Family Foundation® 2018 Celebration Gala

In response to the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on February 14, 2018, each of the four Parkland teens joining the evening have responded with their own platforms for positive change: Jack Macleod, Co-Founder of Students For Change; Ariana Ali, Outreach, Students for Change; Sarah Chadwick, "March For Our Lives" Speaker; Morgan Williams, Co-Founder, #StoriesUntoldUS.

"As a teen, I was an activist in the sixties. Not since that time have we seen a movement led by youth that has had the type of national and international impact that the Parkland teens have had. They are determined to save the lives of our children. WAFF works with global teens who are positively changing our world, and collectively we are honored to support and welcome the Parkland family into our family." – Nile Rodgers, Founder, We Are Family Foundation

The night will also honor The Who's Roger Daltrey CBE and entertainment icon LL COOL J for their humanitarian efforts.

Roger Daltrey, LL COOL J and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will perform live at the event.

We Are Family Foundation is a not-for-profit organization founded by legendary musician Nile Rodgers and is dedicated to the vision of a global family by supporting and creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people globally who are positively changing the world. For more information visit wearefamilyfoundation.org

