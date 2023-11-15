Parkland's JOURNIE™ loyalty program invites Aeroplan Members to turn their everyday fuel and food purchases into meaningful rewards

JOURNIE™ Rewards - Aeroplan partnership launches today, giving members more ways to save at the fuel pump, in the convenience store, and in the sky

Aeroplan members can collect Aeroplan points as they refuel and shop at approximately 1,200 Pioneer, Ultramar, FasGas, Chevron and ON the RUN / Marché Express retail locations

Marché Members can earn up to 3X the points when they link their Aeroplan and JOURNIE™ Rewards accounts

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) – announced that starting today, Aeroplan members can begin earning and redeeming points at Parkland's approximately 1,200 participating Ultramar, Chevron, Pioneer, FasGas, ON the RUN and Marché Express Canadian retail locations.

First announced in April, the partnership between JOURNIE™ Rewards and Aeroplan brings together two Canadian loyalty giants to offer members increased earning and redemption power. Members who link their Aeroplan and JOURNIE™ Rewards accounts can earn up to 3X the points and can access a greater choice of new benefits including savings on convenience items, M&M Food Market, and carwashes.

"We are delighted to welcome Aeroplan members to our national network of retail fuel and convenience stores," said Uwe Stueckmann, SVP Strategic Marketing and Innovation at Parkland. "The JOURNIE™ and Aeroplan partnership provides members of both programs with a seamless way to turn everyday fuel and convenience purchases into meaningful rewards."

"Aeroplan is thrilled to be partnering with Parkland and JOURNIE™ Rewards," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "Together we're excited to give our members more choice, and more ways to get rewarded at every fill-up."

Parkland's extensive Canada-wide retail network offers Aeroplan members new and convenient ways to earn Aeroplan points. Members can now get closer to the trip they want and access a range of benefits across the travel journey, including hotels, vacation packages, and car rentals.

JOURNIE™ Rewards is calling on all Aeroplan members to sign up for JOURNIE™ to enhance their rewards experience and boost their earning potential.

Parkland's JOURNIE™ Rewards provides its customers with access to rewards and benefits as they shop across our coast-to-coast network of approximately 1,200 participating fuel and convenience stores. With real-time fuel savings, free merchandise and targeted food and convenience offers, members earn through their purchases of fuel, convenience items, food and other services at participating Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer, FasGas and ON the RUN / Marché Express retail locations.

JOURNIE™ Rewards unifies Parkland's family of consumer brands to deliver one great customer experience and help customers make the most of every stop. Through JOURNIE™ Rewards' financial services partner, CIBC, our members can go even further when they link their CIBC card with their JOURNIE™ Rewards membership.

Visit journie.ca to sign up today.

About Parkland

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 25 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our vast retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast EV charging. Parkland's proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, and is driven by scale, our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently and integrating successfully.

Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience and renewable energy businesses and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

SOURCE Parkland Corporation