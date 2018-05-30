ParkMobile Adds Key Executives to its Leadership Team

James Bain joins the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic and Corporate Development. In this role, Bain will focus on building and expanding partnership across the industry. Prior to joining ParkMobile, Bain served as the Chief Operating Officer of Parking Panda, where he was instrumental in building the business and the integration of the company with SpotHero, following its acquisition in 2017. Bain was also named one of the "40 Under 40" by the National Parking Association.

Additionally, the team is continuing to enhance its Sales and Account Management organization under the leadership of David Hoyt, Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management. David Holler is being promoted to Vice President of Sales and Brooke Feldman to Director of Account Management. The sales organization has also added two new experienced leaders to the team:

Andrew Harman joins the company as Vice President of Sales and will be responsible for expanding the footprint of the ParkMobile reservations platform. Harman brings over 17 years of industry experience to ParkMobile. Prior to joining the company, Harman worked for T2 Systems where he was the Director of National Accounts and Channel Partnerships.

These new hires and promotions come after a successful Q1 for ParkMobile that saw the company grow 60% year-over-year and expand into 700 new locations across the country. In the first two months of Q2, this strong momentum has continued with the expansion of the ParkMobile service into several large markets including the City of Berkeley, CA and Montgomery County, MD.

"2018 has been a great year for ParkMobile and there are no signs of slowing," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "These key new hires and promotions will help us effectively scale the business for future growth. It's great to see that we are able to consistently attract top talent from inside and outside the parking industry. I'm excited to welcome James, Brad, Andrew and Zachary to our team."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in over 3000 locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and garage parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro areas, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile was recently named by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 winner, recognizing the fastest growing technology companies in North America. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

