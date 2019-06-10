ParkMobile™ and REACH NOW Partner to Create New Smart Mobility Solutions for Parking and Transit

According to a recent survey conducted among ParkMobile's 14 million users, 55% say they take public transit every month. This shows the need to bring together multi-modal solutions to better facilitate mobility for consumers as they transition from car to transit or other first and last mile modes. The new solutions will allow a person to use the ParkMobile app to pay for parking in a transit lot, then easily use REACH NOW to buy a ticket to ride the train, bus or ferry.

IPMI conference attendees can see a demo and meet representatives from ParkMobile and REACH NOW at booth #777 in the expo hall. ParkMobile will also be showcasing several innovations at the conference including its new advanced analytics platform that will provide clients with better insights into their parking operation. IPMI attendees can see the full ParkMobile schedule for the conference and book a demo by clicking here.

"Mobility is not a one size fits all solution and we know people are using a mix of transportation options to get where they are going," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "To truly enable smart mobility, we are bringing together best-in-breed solutions from ParkMobile and REACH NOW to create a seamless experience as people park and get on the train, bus or ferry."

This partnership between ParkMobile and REACH NOW was initiated by the recent joint venture by BMW and Daimler, that brings industry-leading transit, parking, charging, ride sharing and ride hailing companies under one umbrella, creating new opportunities for collaboration. In addition to transit, ParkMobile is also actively working with CHARGE NOW to integrate parking and charging solutions.

"We are very excited to partner with ParkMobile on this new mobility solution," says Nat Parker, CEO of REACH NOW. "By bringing together the leader in parking and the leader in public transit mobile ticketing, we are creating smarter mobility solutions that help drive more intelligence for cities and help consumers get from point A to B."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About REACH NOW

REACH NOW (formally moovel North America), offers cities, public transit agencies and users access to multimodal transportation options through simple smartphone applications. A pioneer in Mobility-as-a-Service and the leading North American provider of mobile ticketing solutions for public transit, REACH NOW provides a next-generation mobile platform that streamlines the operations for transit agencies and simplifies the travel experience for riders. Within the Los Angeles area, REACH NOW is the mobile ticketing provider for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) transit with the LA Mobile ticketing app and the Orange County Transportation Authority bus service with the OC Bus mobile ticketing app. REACH NOW is one of five joint ventures between the BMW Group and Daimler AG that is reinventing mobility. Led by CEO Nat Parker, REACH NOW is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

